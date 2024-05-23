City of Albuquerque says new LED lighting at Veterans Memorial Park will save money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park in southeast Albuquerque received new lighting that will save money, according to the city.

The 25-acre park has new LED lights that are now “brighter and showcase many features throughout the park, including the branch of service flags,” according to a news release from the city. The new lights reduce energy costs and are monitored by the city’s “Balanced Resource Acquisition and Information Network” (B.R.A.I.N.), a first-of-its-kind sustainability tool, the city said.

Red River prepares for revamped Memorial Day Weekend events

The technology provides real-time information on utility use across facilities to help the city address any issues to save electricity, natural gas, and water. The city estimates the new lighting at New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park will save the city $73,965 annually.

“The Veterans Memorial needed improved lighting, but we wanted to make sure that the brighter lights were also more efficient,” Saif Ismail, Energy & Sustainability Division manager for the City of Albuquerque, stated in a news release. “With the help of the B.R.A.I.N., we are now able to see the savings in real time and also monitor the conditions of the lights. If something goes wrong, we can fix it the same day.”

What New Mexico places will be closed for Memorial Day 2024?

The New Mexico Veterans Memorial is located at 1100 Louisiana SE. It is home to the Veterans Memorial, Museum and Conference Center, and is a place to pay tribute to service men and women.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.