Chrome For Android Update — What's New?

A new version of the Chrome app for Android OS is being rolled out to consumers. This updated version is Chrome 55 (55.0.2883.84), and it comes with a bunch of new features and stability fixes.

On Tuesday, the team behind Google Chrome updated the Chrome Releases blog to announce the arrival of the new Chrome app version, which is expected to become available on Google Play in the coming days. The team also proudly detailed why users should update their app to the latest version once it arrives in their region.

Generally speaking, Chrome 55 comes with several fixes for performance, memory and stability issues. Nevertheless, the Chrome team did not forget to include favorable additions to the app. In this update, four new features are introduced to users and all of them are designed to enhance the user experience the app provides.

First off, Chrome for Android now has the ability to easily download music, videos and full web pages, so users can have access to these files even when using the app offline. The next feature still has something to do with offline viewing. It basically enables users to view and share the things they have downloaded within Chrome.

According to PhoneArena, users can find the Download button in the overflow menu of the app. It is represented by a downward arrow icon. Downloading videos for offline viewing is not applicable to YouTube content, but other videos from other websites are supported by this feature. All downloaded content are stored and arranged chronologically in the new Downloads tab.

In addition, Chrome 55 also has a thing for erroneous spelling since it is designed with a feature that automatically highlights misspelled words in text fields. This could help users who are very particular when it comes to sending out messages that should be free from spelling errors.

Finally, the new version of the Chrome app brings improvements to the contextual search UI. The minor tweak in the user interface is expected to make the user experience more seamless.

