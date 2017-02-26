Chinese Manufacturer Introduces Huawei Watch 2 At MWC 2017

The Huawei Watch 2 was revealed by the Chinese technology giant Sunday at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Huawei vows the 4G sport smartwatch will be “your perfect workout companion” in a trailer of the device promoted by the hastag #FreeYourSpirit.

Working Out With the Huawei Watch 2

The watch guides users with real-time coaching, mapping trails via GPS and heart monitoring during their workouts. Users also have access to a workout data report. There a one-press button on the lower crown which allows users to start the workout app instantly, and also has quick training options with fat-burning run or cardio run modes. The device also supports offline music and has a built-in speaker.

Google Assistant and Android Pay In Huawei Smartwatch

The Huawei Watch 2 lets users make purchases with Android Pay by just flicking their wrist. The smartwatch comes with Google Assistant, with users being able to access the feature with a long press on the upper crown.

Huawei Watch 2 collection More

Photo: Huawei

Huawei Watch 2 Design and Connectivity

The Watch 2 comes in various designs, including colors carbon black, concrete grey, titanium grey and a dynamic orange version. The device features a ceramic bezel, different watch faces and is water resistant.

The Watch 2 allows users to make calls and receive notifications and use apps such as, Uber, Foursquare and Telegram. The 4G model of the Huawei Watch 2 supports either a Sim or eSim card. The Chinese manufacturer boats the device’s long battery life on the product’s site.

The Huawei Watch 2, which works with Android Wear 2.0, will rival the LG Watch Sport and Samsung’s Gear S3. The device will come to China and some European countries in March, and should be available in the United States and the U.K. in April, with a starting price of 329 euros, about $350 USD.

