China's Didi, GAC Aion to mass produce robotaxis next year

(Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global said its self-driving unit's joint venture with EV maker GAC Aion has received a business license, registering itself as the first JV in China for mass production of fully self-driving electric robotaxis in the country.

Andi, the joint venture between DiDi Autonomous Driving and GAC Aion, will roll out a crossover electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) as its inaugural model and will produce the first batch in 2025, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"The joint venture has positioned us as a pioneer in the autonomous driving industry, enabling us to lead the creation of an early L4 commercial route and the world's initial closed-loop business model for L4 development that encompasses technology, smart manufacturing and operations," said Zhang Xiong, deputy general manager of GAC Aion.

The company did not specify which authority issued the license.

The Andi joint venture was set up last year. Didi's self-driving technology arm Didi Autonomous Driving also got funding of about $149 million from two investors including GAC Group's wholly-owned subsidiary GAC Capital Co.

Tesla will unveil its robotaxi in August, CEO Elon Musk said last week after Reuters reported the EV maker dropped plans to make an inexpensive car and instead would develop self-driving robotaxis on the same small-vehicle platform.

(This story has been corrected to clarify that the JV plans to produce, not sell, the first batch of robotaxis next year, in paragraph 1. It also corrects to say that Didi Autonomous Driving, not the JV received funding in paragraph 5)

(Reporting by Shreya Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)