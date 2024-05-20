Check out the latest example of Apple's crazy attention to detail

Apple's new Pencil Pro shows the tech giant really thought of everything in its latest launch.

A viral TikTok highlighted a subtle detail in the stylus that is "so Apple."

The Pencil Pro launched May 7 alongside the new M4 iPad.

The new Apple Pencil Pro comes with a subtle yet surprising new feature.

The pencil stylus was launched on May 7 at the "Let Loose" event alongside the new M4 iPad Pro and iPad Air. Apple showed off the capabilities of the new Pencil Pro, but a recent TikTok revealed another feature that highlights the tech giant's attention to detail.

A designer who goes by Oliur online posted a video demonstrating how the Pencil Pro casts an artificial shadow over an iPad depending on which tool is selected, mimicking the shadow of a real pen a user would choose.

In the viral video, the creator chose a fountain pen to write with, and a shadow of the pen could be seen on the iPad screen as he held the stylus closer to the new OLED display.

"This is so ridiculous and so over the top, but just so Apple as well," Oliur said.

It's unclear if the detail is only present in graphic-design software Procreate, where artists can press the barrel of the Pencil Pro to prompt shortcuts to a range of tools, such as brushes, a marker, and more.

The new stylus starts at $129 and comes with "Find My" compatibility.

Apple didn't immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider