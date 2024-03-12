Check out the hilariously low-effort website for the Musk Foundation, where billions of Elon Musk's philanthropy money goes

Elon Musk's charity platform, the Musk Foundation, has come under some scrutiny from The New York Times.

The Times reported that half of the foundation's donations had links to Musk or his businesses.

Set up in 2002, the foundation's website has a very plain looking design that is devoid of graphics.

Elon Musk might be best known for his entrepreneurial endeavors, but the man also engages in philanthropy.

In 2002, the billionaire started his charity platform, the Musk Foundation, with his brother, Kimbal. In 2021, Musk donated $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to the foundation.

But its website appears to be fairly sparse for an organization endowed with billions of dollars from Musk's fortune.

The Musk Foundation's website is, essentially, just a white webpage with seven lines of text, with no graphics or videos. The site only lists the various causes the foundation supports, ranging from renewable energy and space exploration to artificial intelligence.

Its relatively plain design differentiates it from the slick webpages of other tech-billionaire-funded platforms, like the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative or the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The website's simple graphic design doesn't mean Musk isn't sending funds the foundation's way. According to a Bloomberg report in December 2022, the Musk Foundation donated $160 million to nonprofits in 2021, including $55 million to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

However, on Sunday, The New York Times reported that about half of the Musk Foundation's donations in 2021 and 2022 had links to Musk, his staff, or his businesses.

The Musk Foundation also regularly falls short of the minimum required donations under tax laws, The Times reported, citing tax filings it had obtained.

According to The Times, the Musk Foundation is managed by Musk and two volunteers, and does not have any staff on payroll.

Representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

