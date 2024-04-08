Check your eclipse glasses! A recall is issued for glasses sold on Amazon. What you need to know

Just hours into the solar eclipse sweeping across our state, there is already a recall for eclipse glasses sold online.

The Illinois Department of Public Health issued a recall alert just hours before the total solar eclipse is expected to be visible through most of the country.

While the recall is being issued from a different state, there is still a chance Floridian eclipse enthusiasts could be affected. Here's what to know.

What eclipse glasses are bring recalled?

The recalled glasses were reportedly sold through Amazon as Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024 – CE & ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing (6 Packs).

The recalled glasses are labeled as "EN ISO 12312-1:2022"; proper safety glasses should carry the ISO designation of 12312-2.

Why are these eclipse glasses being recalled?

While the official reason for the recall has not been stated, Illinois Department of Public Health officials said they were "potentially failing to meet safety standards."

Were these eclipse glasses sold in any Florida stores?

As of now, the glasses were not sold in any Florida stores. Officials said the glasses were reportedly available at several stores in southern Illinois, including:

Farm Fresh Market, Breese, IL

Highland Tru Buy, Highland, IL

Perry County Marketplace, Pinckneyville, IL

Sinclair Foods, Jerseyville, IL

Steelville Marketplace, Steelville, IL

Big John Grocery, Metropolis, IL

What should I do if I purchased the recalled eclipse glasses on Amazon?

According to a report from WHEC in Rochester, those who purchased the recalled glasses from Amazon have already received an email, saying the glasses were in fact not safe to view the eclipse with, and that the packaging labeling of "AAS Approved" is in fact incorrect.

“Dear Amazon Customer, We write to notify you of a potential safety concern with a product that you purchased on Amazon.com," the email read in part. "Affected Product: Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024 – CE & ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing (6 Packs). The product listed above was not included in the American Astronomical Society’s list of safe suppliers of solar eclipse viewers and filters and therefore may not be safe for viewing a solar eclipse."

If you have purchased the glasses, it is recommended to reach out to Amazon to receive a refund.

Looking at the sun during an eclipse without proper protection can permanently damage your eyes

Even a short glance at the sun without proper protection can cause temporary or permanent damage to your eyes. Sunglasses aren't enough, you need ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses which block about 1,000 times more sunlight.

How do I know if I damaged my eyes during the April eclipse? What are the symptoms of eclipse blindness?

The retinas of your eyes have no nerve endings so even if they are damaged, you may not feel any pain. But according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, if you experience any of these symptoms a few hours or even days after the eclipse, you should go see your ophthalmologist.

Blurry vision

Headache and/or eye pain

Vision loss or a black spot at the center of a patient’s sight in one or both eyes

Increased sensitivity to light

Distorted vision (a straight line may look bent or curvy)

Changes in the way you see color, known as "dyschromatopsia"

