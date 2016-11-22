Check out eBay’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday ads

EBay is one of the places to keep an eye on this weekend, as the auction-site-slash-retail-marketplace has prepared plenty of tech deals as part of its great Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer. Some deals are already available right now on hot items like the PS4 and PS4 Pro, the Xbox One and Xbox One S, and the iPhone 7. But those are just some of eBay’s upcoming sales weekend. The full ads for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now available, and there are tons of terrific deals to check out.

Discovered by Best Black Friday, the ads highlight some exciting tech deals, as follows.



Black Friday





$749.99 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad notebook (save $300)

$709.99 128GB iPhone 7 (save $40)

$619.99 32GB iPhone 7 (save $30)

$399 50-inch Smart LED UHD TV (save $500)

$199 GoPro Hero4 (save $129)

$169.99 Chic UL Self Balance Scooter (save $230)

$169.99 8TB Seagate Expansion External Hard Drive (save $70)

$99.99 750GB Crucial SSD (save $100)

$25 Google Chromecast (save $10)

Cyber Monday

$1,899.99 27-inch Apple iMac Retina Display (save $399)

$797 65-inch LG 4K UHD Smart LED TV (save $502)

$799.99 256GB iPhone 7 (save $50)

$329.99 35-inch LG UltraWide LCD Monitor (save $370)

$269.99 15.6-inch HP ProBook G3 laptop (save $229)

$119.99 14.1-inch iRULU SpiritBook Laptop (save $163.99)

$84.99 Fitbit Charge HR Wireless Hear Rate Wristband (save $44.96)

$69.99 256GB Samsung 850 EVO SSD (save $30)

$47.99 4CH 6-Axis Drone (save $116.96)

If you want to see more eBay Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, check our previous coverage at this link. And don’t forget to check our ultimate Black Friday 2016 roundup that gives you all the information you need for this year’s Black Friday events.

