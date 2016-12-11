Cheaper PS4 and Xbox One S? Best Buy’s got you covered

Best Buy hosted a special two-day sale on Apple gear earlier this week, and now the giant electronics retailer is back with one other sale that might please certain buyers who’re still shopping for hot Christmas gifts.





Best Buy will sell both the Xbox One S and the PlayStation 4 for $249 starting Sunday, December 11th, which is a great price for either console. If the price sounds familiar, that’s because many retailers including Best Buy have sold both the PS4 and the new Xbox One for just $249 in previous weeks, including such gaming promotions in their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

If you still haven’t taken advantage of the lower price for either console, you still have time to snag one in time for Christmas. Mind you, while some bundles will drop to $249.99 on Sunday, others will be more expensive depending on storage capacity. In general, you can expect bundles of 500GB versions of either console to be priced at $249.99.

Sure, the brand new PS4 Pro isn’t included in the deal, but you still get to buy a great PS4 bundle for an incredibly low price. The PS4 Pro retails for $399.99 right now, and Best Buy will match lower prices if you can find them.

If you’re more inclined to buy an Xbox this Christmas, then you should be thrilled to hear the Xbox One S will cost just $249.99 starting Sunday.

Check out this link for PS4 deals at Best Buy, and this link for Xbox One S offers.

See the original version of this article on BGR.com