ChatGPT? OpenAI? Nvidia? Deepfakes? Here's how to know what you're talking about when it comes to AI

Aaron Mok
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Generative AI is becoming increasingly omnipresent in people's lives — and is a growing hot topic.

  • 2023 has seen increasing adoption of chatbots like OpenAI, plus a lot of tech community upheaval.

  • Here are the people, companies, and words you need to know to understand AI at this moment.

It's becoming increasingly impossible to ignore AI in our everyday lives.

Since OpenAI released ChatGPT last November, people have gotten used to using the chatbot in a myriad ways. Workers are turning to AI to automate tasks on-the-job, while others are using the technology to make improvements to their personal lives.

And as AI continues to advance, there may be a greater need for everyone — not just techies — to understand what it is and how it may impact society.

So Business Insider presents a short list of the people, companies, and words you need to know to talk about AI.

The top AI leaders and companies

Sam Altman: The cofounder and CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. In November, Altman was ousted by OpenAI's board before returning to the company as CEO days later. It's still not clear what triggered all the OpenAI drama — and he's stayed tight-lipped.

Satya Nadella: The CEO of Microsoft, the software giant behind the Bing AI-powered search engine and Copilot, a suite of generative AI tools. Microsoft is also an investor in OpenAI.

Dario Amodei: The CEO and cofounder of Anthropic, a major rival to OpenAI, where he previously worked. The AI startup is behind a AI chatbot it calls Claude 2. Google and Amazon are investors in Anthropic.

Jensen Huang: The CEO and cofounder of Nvidia, the tech giant behind the specialized chips companies use to power their AI technology.

Mustafa Suleyman: The cofounder of DeepMind, Google's AI division, who left the company in 2022. He is now the founder of Inflection AI.

The top AI terms you need to know

AGI: This stands for "artificial general intelligence", or the ability for artificial intelligence to perform complex cognitive tasks such as displaying self-awareness and critical thinking the way humans do.

Alignment: A field of AI safety research that aims to ensure that the goals, decisions, and behaviors of AI systems are consistent with human values and intentions. In July, OpenAI announced it's putting together a team it calls "Superalignment" to focus on making its AI safe.

Deepfake: An AI-generated image, video, or voice meant to appear real which tends to be used to deceive viewers or listeners. Deepfakes have been used to create non-consensual pornography and extort people for money.

Effective altruists: Broadly speaking, this is a social movement which stakes its claim in the idea that all lives are equally valuable and those with resources should allocate them to helping as many as possible. And in the context of AI, effective altruists (EAs) are interested in how AI can be safely deployed to reduce suffering caused by social ills like climate change and poverty. Business leaders like Elon Musk, Sam Bankman-Fried, and Peter Thiel identify as effective altruists. (See also: e/accs and decels).

GPU: A computer chip, short for graphic processing unit, that companies use to train and deploy their AI models. Nvidia's GPUs are used by Microsoft and Meta to run their AI models.

Hallucination: A phenomenon where a large language model (see below) generates inaccurate information that it presents as a fact. For example, during an early demo, Google's AI chatbot Bard hallucinated by generating a factual error about the James Webb Space Telescope.

Large language model: A complex computer program designed to understand and generate human-like text. The model is trained on large amounts of data and produces answers by scraping information across the web. Examples of LLMs include OpenAI's GPT-4, Meta's Llama 2, and Google's Gemini.

Multimodal: The ability for AI models to process text, images, and audio to generate an output. Users of ChatGPT, for instance, can now write, speak, and upload images to the AI chatbot.

Neural network: A machine learning program, also known as deep learning, designed to think and learn like a human brain. Facial recognition systems, for instance, are designed using neural networks in order to identify a person by analyzing their facial features.

Open source: A trait used to describe a computer program that anyone can freely access, use, and modify without asking for permission. Some AI experts have called for models behind AI like ChatGPT to be open sourced so the public knows how exactly they are trained.

Prompt engineering: The process of asking AI chatbots questions that can produce desired responses. As a profession, prompt engineers are experts in fine tuning AI models on the backend to improve outputs.

Rationalists: People who believe that the most effective way to understand the world is through logic, reason, and scientific evidence. They draw conclusions by gathering evidence and critical thinking rather than following their personal feelings.

When it comes to AI, rationalists seek to answer questions like how AI can be smarter, how AI can solve complex problems, and how AI can better process information around risk. That stands in opposition to empiricists, who in the context of AI, may favor advancements in AI backed by observational data.

Singularity: A hypothetical moment where artificial intelligence becomes so advanced that the technology surpasses human intelligence. Think of a science fiction scenario where an AI robot develops agency and takes over the world.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The biggest tech stories to watch in 2024

    These are some of the biggest tech stories that you'll be talking about in 2024.

  • Microsoft’s near-term fate is in OpenAI’s hands — for better or worse

    Microsoft's future success depends on its unconventional arrangement with OpenAI.

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. New research from Stanford University shows that the popularization of chatbots like ChatGPT have not caused an increase in cheating across U.S. high schools.

  • 8 predictions for AI in 2024

    2024, however, will be the year when the hype runs full-steam into reality as people reckon with the capabilities and limitations of AI at large. After the leadership shake-up in November, OpenAI is going to be a changed company — perhaps not outwardly, but the trickle-down effect of Sam Altman being more fully in charge will be felt at every level.

  • OpenAI buffs safety team and gives board veto power on risky AI

    OpenAI is expanding its internal safety processes to fend off the threat of harmful AI. A new "safety advisory group" will sit above the technical teams and make recommendations to leadership, and the board has been granted veto power — of course, whether it will actually use it is another question entirely. In a new document and blog post, OpenAI discusses their updated "Preparedness Framework," which one imagines got a bit of a retool after November's shake-up that removed the board's two most "decelerationist" members: Ilya Sutskever (still at the company in a somewhat changed role) and Helen Toner (totally gone).

  • OpenAI inks deal with Axel Springer on licensing news for model training

    Many, if not most, generative AI tech vendors argue that fair use entitles them to train AI models on copyrighted material scraped from the internet -- even if they don't get permission from the rightsholders. OpenAI today announced that it's reached an agreement with Axel Springer, the Berlin-based owner of publications including Business Insider and Politico, to train its generative AI models on the publisher's content and add recent Axel Springer-published articles to OpenAI's viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. It's OpenAI's second such arrangement with a news organization after the startup said that it would license some of the The Associated Press' archives for model training.

  • OpenAI will pay to train its models on Business Insider and Politico articles

    Striking deals with AI companies could provide a brand new revenue source for publishers who are currently going through the worst year for the media business in decades.

  • Relevance AI's low-code platform enables businesses to build AI teams

    Many companies already use generative AI tools, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which can help improve workers' performance by as much as 40% compared with workers who don't use it. An Australia-based startup, Relevance AI, wants to help companies of all sizes build custom AI agents for any use case or function to maximize productivity with its SaaS-based low-code platform. "Our mission is to enable teams only to be limited by their ideas, not their size -- from the seasoned industry player to the ambitious newcomer," co-founder of Relevance AI Daniel Vassilev said.

  • How ChatGPT changed the world of tech in just one year

    It's only been a year since OpenAI released ChatGPT, but it's impact on the world of tech will reverberate for years.

  • The FTC is reportedly looking into Microsoft’s $13 billion OpenAI investment

    OpenAI’s recent drama hasn’t only caught UK regulators’ attention. Bloomberg reported Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into Microsoft’s investment in the Sam Altman-led company and whether it violates antitrust laws.

  • A 'silly' attack made ChatGPT reveal real phone numbers and email addresses

    It wasn't clear what data OpenAI's chatbot was trained on since the large language models that power it are closed-source — until now.

  • Amazon Web Services CEO: AI will take a giant leap forward in 2024

    AWS is all-in on AI, and they're playing the long game.

  • This week in AI: The OpenAI debacle shows the perils of going commercial

    This week, it was impossible to tune out -- for this reporter included, much to my sleep-deprived brain's dismay -- the leadership controversy surrounding AI startup OpenAI. The board ousted Sam Altman, CEO and a co-founder, allegedly over what they saw as misplaced priorities on his part: commercializing AI at the expense of safety. Altman was -- in large part thanks to the efforts of Microsoft, a major OpenAI backer -- reinstated as CEO and most of the original board replaced.

  • US chip export ban is hurting China's AI startups, not so much the giants yet

    Well before Washington banned Nvidia's exports of high-performance graphic processing units to China, the country's tech giants had been hoarding them in anticipation of an escalating tech war between the two nations. Baidu, one of the tech firms building China's counterparts to OpenAI, has secured enough AI chips to keep training its ChatGPT equivalent Ernie Bot for the "next year or two," the firm's CEO Robin Li said on an earnings call this week. "Also, inference requires less powerful chips, and we believe our chip reserves, as well as other alternatives, will be sufficient to support lots of AI-native apps for the end users," he said.

  • OpenAI, emerging from the ashes, has a lot to prove even with Sam Altman's return

    The OpenAI power struggle that captivated the tech world after co-founder Sam Altman was fired has finally reached its end -- at least for the time being. Ex-Y Combinator president Altman is back at the helm, but is his return justified? OpenAI's new board of directors is getting off to a less diverse start (i.e.

  • Apple is reportedly looking to team up with news publishers to train its AI

    Apple has reportedly started negotiating with major publishers and news organizations to ask for permission to use their content to train the generative AI system it's developing.

  • SVB, SBF and (more) OpenAI: The 2023 chronicles, pt. 2

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. The decline and fall of SVB: Much has happened since the chaos at Silicon Valley Bank unfolded earlier this year, but the sudden and shocking downfall of what was effectively the family bank of tech sent waves throughout the global technology landscape. Chaos at OpenAI: Another weekend-powered period of high drama in tech this year was the defenestration of Sam Altman from his role at OpenAI, only for the tide to entirely flip in short order, Altman back to the co, and most of the folks who wanted him out gone themselves.

  • Top robotics names discuss humanoids, generative AI and more

    What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics? Matthew Johnson-Roberson, CMU: Generative AI, through its ability to generate novel data and solutions, will significantly bolster the capabilities of robots. It could enable them to better generalize across a wide range of tasks, enhance their adaptability to new environments and improve their ability to autonomously learn and evolve.

  • Report: Texas QB Maalik Murphy transferring to Duke as a sophomore

    Murphy backed up Quinn Ewers at Texas and will have a chance to make an immediate impact at Duke.

  • Humane AI Pin orders will start shipping in March

    The Humane AI Pin is expected to start shipping in March. The company posted on Friday that “those who placed priority orders will receive their Ai Pins first when we begin shipping in March.”