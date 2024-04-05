Will I have cell service in Wisconsin during the eclipse? Here's what to know.

The 2024 total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the country as the moon blocks the sun's light along a southwest-to-northeast path across the continent. While millions of people will experience the "path of totality," the rest of the country, including Wisconsin, will only see a partial solar eclipse.

While Wisconsin isn't on the list of travel destinations to view the full solar eclipse, cell service still could affected by the eclipse.

Here's what to know:

Will I have cellphone service during the solar eclipse in Wisconsin?

Solar eclipses can affect the structure and dynamics of Earth's upper atmosphere, otherwise known as the ionosphere, according to NASA. Since the ionosphere contains charged particles and is responsible for reflecting and refracting radio waves, it can possibly affect radio communications and navigation systems.

"While solar eclipses can have noticeable effects on the ionosphere, they are generally temporary and localized to the region experiencing the eclipse," according to NASA.

However, because Wisconsin most likely won't be facing high volumes of crowds traveling to see the partial eclipse, cellular networks won't be as strained across the state as areas in the path of totality.

Will cellular data work during the solar eclipse?

Cellular data should work during the solar eclipse, especially as some networks have expanded since the last solar eclipse in 2017.

AT&T has said it expanded the 5G network to reach millions of people in 24,500 cities across the country. T-Mobile said it has deployed additional cell sites to handle the influx of people traveling to view the eclipse. T-Mobile also said it increased investments in network hardening by more than 30% over the past two years.

Can you capture the solar eclipse on your cellphone?

You can capture the solar eclipse with your cellphone, according to NASA. You'll need to use a solar filter to protect your camera, and you'll also need a pair of solar viewing glasses to protect your eyes.

For more information on how to best capture the eclipse, you can visit NASA's website.

RELATED: Wisconsin will be cloudy during the eclipse. Here's where you can travel to see clear skies

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Will I have cell service in Wisconsin during the eclipse?