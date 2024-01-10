Cattle, catapults, and an underground bunker: Is Mark Zuckerberg a doomsday prepper?

Mark Zuckerberg shared an Instagram video of himself standing beside a large catapult.

He also said he's raising cattle to create high-quality beef.

It follows news that the billionaire is building a 5,000-square-foot underground bunker.

Mark Zuckerberg is giving off survivalist vibes with his recent outdoor activities.

This week, he said in an Instagram post that he's "started raising cattle" and shared a clip of a large catapult launching an object.



"Always be building #7386. Catapult competition, round 2," he wrote in the caption.

It follows news that the billionaire is building a 5,000-square-foot underground bunker on his 1,500-acre estate in Kauai, Hawaii, Wired reported in December.

He said in a separate Instagram post that was raising Wagyu and Angus cows at his ranch in Hawaii and plans to give them beer to drink , which acts as an appetite stimulant, beef producer Blackmore Wagyu, said on its website.

It's the latest sign that Zuckerberg is well-prepared for any major global disasters.

He's not the only CEO who could be a doomsday prepper . Reddit CEO Steve Huffman is also prepared for chaos. He purchased guns, ammo, and motorcycles after watching the disaster movie "Deep Impact," he told The New Yorker in 2017.

OpenAI chief Sam Altman also once told the founders of the Shypmate startup that, " I prep for survival, " in case of a "lethal synthetic virus," AI attacking humans, or nuclear war.

Meta's chief doesn't seem to share Altman's views about the threat of AI to humanity. Per CNBC, when asked in a Facebook Live in 2017 about how AI could impact the world, Zuckerberg dismissed the "naysayers" and said he was really optimistic about its potential.



Representatives for Mark Zuckerberg didn't immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment, made outside of normal working hours.



Read the original article on Business Insider