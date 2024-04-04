Cass Lake-Bena's 'Accelerators' clinch first-ever world invite for FIRST Robotics

Apr. 3—CASS LAKE — As one of

Cass Lake-Bena

School's FIRST Robotics teams, the Accelerators recently ended a regional competition on a high note.

Competing in the Great Northern Regional Competition from March 6-9 in Grand Forks, N.D., the all-girls team took 13th place in gameplay before being picked by the No. 5-ranked alliance for elimination matches. Ending in fourth place, the team was none the wiser about the news they would receive at the competition's end.

"We went up to watch the awards and we were all tired because it was a long day," team member Haylei Pierce recalled. "(Announcers) got to the Impact Award and at first, we couldn't believe it was us. There was a lot of emotion after that."

The Impact Award is considered the most prestigious award to be given by FIRST Robotics, honoring a team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies FIRST's mission.

The award is given to a team who transforms the culture of competition as a way to inspire greater levels of respect for science and technology, and to encourage youth to become STEM leaders.

Earning this award guaranteed the Accelerators an invitation to the FIRST World Championship to be held April 16-21 in Houston, Texas, marking the team's first invite to a world competition since robotics started in Cass Lake-Bena in 2012.

Titled "Crescendo," this year's FIRST Robotics course

effectively adds art to the traditional STEM acronym.

With two alliances of three teams competing against each other, teams score points using "notes" — circular disks — throughout a field. Each match starts with a 15-second autonomous period, during which the robot performs a task without a driver controlling it.

The following 2 minutes and 15 seconds is the driver-controlled period where notes can be placed into a team's "amp." Each time an alliance places two notes in their amp, they have the option to hit a button to amplify their speaker for 10 seconds. Any notes scored during this time are worth additional points.

By the end of a match, robots rush to "get on stage" — a structure at the center of the field — which is worth bonus points if multiple robots hang from the same chain on the structure. The alliance that scores the most points wins the match.

With the course details released every January, the team quickly donned their thinking caps as they met for near-daily practices. Mondays through Fridays included a 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. time commitment and about eight hours on Saturdays.

"It's big-time hours that these kids are putting in," coach Jesse Frost said. "You're about six or seven weeks between realizing what you're supposed to be doing, to having a robot that's competition-ready."

As the team progressed through initial practices and qualifying matches, coach and 2023 Cass Lake-Bena alum Caraira Jensen provided support as the team's driving coach — drawing from her previous five years as an Accelerators team member.

"You get used to the driving yourself," Jensen said, "but then you get to see how the girls interact with other teams and what they're capable of."

Jensen currently attends Minnesota North College in Grand Rapids with plans to pursue engineering after she graduates. She noted an adjustment with starting college and the need to balance her course load with aiding the team when she's available.

"I used to be here until 9 p.m. every day, and it's been hard to not do as much as I used to do," Jensen added, "but it's been quite fun taking on this role."

Following their world invite, the team has not diminished its efforts in the slightest.

"Between now and worlds, we're mainly focusing on drive practice," team member Kaylin Jensen said, "and just trying to get as many cycles in as we can during the few minutes that we get."

While they've clinched their invite already, the team will still participate in competitions before worlds, including one in St. Cloud April 4-7. Cass Lake-Bena's all-boys team, the Regulators, has a chance to qualify for worlds at this tournament as well.

"Since we're qualified, it really takes the stress off of the girls team," Frost mentioned. "They get to play around and test some of the things that they're hoping to accomplish down in Houston."

Such preparation will prove necessary as 600 out of 4,000 teams across the world will go head-to-head in Houston. This follows the top 36 out of 190 teams who compete at the state level in Minnesota, which the Accelerators did for the first time last year.

Fundraising for worlds is another area of focus as the group hopes to raise $25,000 to cover the cost of flights, hotels, meals and shipping the robot. The public can donate to the team's

GoFundMe page, "Help us get to Worlds."

Frost noted such an experience gives the team an opportunity to collaborate with numerous cultures around the world.

"They'll have to develop a game plan with people from China, people from Israel, and deal with cultural barriers that they haven't experienced before," Frost said, "so it'll be cool."

Outside of regular competition, the Accelerators have remained active in other robotic pursuits. Notably, the team appeared in "The Accelerators: Brains, Braids and Bots," a documentary by filmmaker and Brainerd High School alum Leah Rathe.

The film showcases the team's season as they strived to earn a state invitation last year. The team was invited to a screening at the 2024 Ely Film Festival where it was awarded the Independent Spirit Award.

Kaylin appreciated the chance to appear in the film as it provided a look at the inner workings of her team, which sought only a state invitation one year ago.

"You get to see what it's about — behind the scenes — and see how the teams experience it," Kaylin left off. "It's cool that everybody gets to see what we're up to."

The documentary is available to watch on the

Cass Lake-Bena Schools YouTube channel.

More information can be found on the

"Cass Lake-Bena Robotics Teams" Facebook page.