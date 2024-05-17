Cass County to benefit from Spectrum’s network expansion projects

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Spectrum, a national internet provider, said on Thursday that construction is underway on network expansion projects that will connect thousands of homes and businesses in Cass County.

“Today we’re celebrating significant advancements to bring high-speed internet to unserved Cass County homes and businesses in partnership with Spectrum and community stakeholders – this is a win for the county’s most rural areas,” Cass County Judge Travis Ransom said.

According to a release, Spectrum officials went over an accelerated construction plan for rural homes and business in the state.

“Our teams have been working through farmland, prairies, marshes, and forests to connect rural homes and businesses. It’s hard work, but we understand the urgency to help provide access in these underserved areas.” said Michael Valentin, Texas Area Vice President of Field Operations, for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity products and services.

Judge Ransom said broadband internet is an essential service and that connecting Cass County and other rural areas in Texas is an “economic and moral imperative.”

Work is expected to be complete by spring 2025, the release said.

