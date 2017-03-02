This case makes your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus Jet White

The wait is over, Apple fans — the Jet White iPhone of your dreams is finally here. And guess what: you’re already holding it in your hand right now, you just haven’t realized it yet. The Jet White Scarf Case for the iPhone 7 and the Jet White Scarf Case for the iPhone 7 Plus are paper-thin cases that measure just 0.02 inches in thickness. They fit your iPhone like a glove, instantly transforming any color iPhone you have into a smooth Jet White. What’s more, these high-quality cases are made of soft rubber that provides outstanding grip. Trust us, you’re going to absolutely love this case.

Here are some highlights from the product listing:

ULTRA THIN. Only 0.02 inches. No bulk. The ultimate thin case if you are looking for elegant protection without adding bulk to your pocket or purse. This iPhone 7 case is slim, lightweight and one of the thinnest cases you can find

JET WHITE. This ultra thin case has a shiny jet white finish. The case is not see-through and covers the full backside

THIN BUT PROTECTIVE. This case for the iPhone 7 wraps all around your phone and features a raised camera ring for extra protection when you put it down. Get that extra peace of mind knowing your iPhone is protected from scratches, bumps and scuffs. While other cases are made of cheap, hard plastic, this case is manufactured using flexible yet sturdy polypropylene that is more durable

PREMIUM DESIGN. This case features no visible branding for a clean, classy look. Well designed and guaranteed to fit perfectly. This keeps your iPhone looking cool and pristine while retaining its original design

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE. If you don’t love your case, simply contact totallee directly for a full refund. The best 2 YEAR WARRANTY around. Totallee (a California based company) offers quality you can trust. We’re dedicated to providing superior slim iPhone cases to protect your valuable investment

iPhone 7 Case, Thinnest Cover Premium Ultra Thin Light Slim Minimal Anti-Scratch Protective - F…: $18.99

iPhone 7 Plus Case, Thinnest Cover Premium Ultra Thin Light Slim Minimal Anti-Scratch Protectiv…: $19.99



Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com