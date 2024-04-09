Cascio Motors Is Selling a Diesel-Powered Excursion on Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Explore the features and history of the 2000 Ford Excursion Limited, a rare find powered by a robust 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8.

A standout in its class, the 2000 Ford Excursion Limited, originally sold by Russ Dean Ford in Pasco, Washington, boasts an impressive pedigree. This well-traveled vehicle has been registered in multiple states, including Washington, California, and Arizona, adding to its rich history. Under the hood lies a formidable 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8 engine, paired with a four-speed automatic transmission, a dual-range transfer case, and a limited-slip rear differential, ensuring exceptional performance both on and off the road.

Finished in striking Estate Green Metallic and adorned with beige lower body cladding, this Excursion Limited features a host of desirable amenities. From the Mishimoto aluminum radiator to the Banks Power air intake and rear differential cover, every detail reflects quality craftsmanship. The interior offers three rows of seating upholstered in Medium Parchment leather, complemented by air conditioning, power windows and door locks, and a CD stereo system for added comfort and convenience.

Despite its 267k miles, this Excursion Limited has been meticulously maintained, with recent repairs including a transmission rebuild and fuel injector replacement. Offered by the selling dealer at no reserve, this exceptional vehicle comes complete with a window sticker, owner’s manual, service records, and a clean Carfax report, presenting a rare opportunity for discerning buyers to own a piece of automotive history. Whether for daily driving or off-road adventures, the 2000 Ford Excursion Limited stands as a testament to durability, performance, and timeless style.

