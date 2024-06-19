Cargill opening tech-focused office in Atlanta, hiring 400 people

Cargill is opening an Atlanta office to house its digital technology and data operation and plans to hire 400 tech professionals in the coming years.

The Minnetonka-based company picked the Georgia capital for its reputation as "a burgeoning tech hub known for its diverse and talented workforce, proximity to leading academic institutions and growing presence of food and agricultural companies," according to a news release.

"Employees working at this facility will help create digital solutions that power our global food supply chain, harness analytics and artificial intelligence to open new markets and drive technical innovation to make our food system more sustainable and accessible," Chief Information and Digital Officer Jennifer Hartsock said Tuesday.

Southern states rank among the top broiler chicken producers in the U.S., and several of Cargill's tech ventures are tied to the poultry industry.

The company's BinSentry sensors can provide live feed monitoring, while Birdoo can offer visual weight estimates — all of which can reduce costs and improve efficiency for farmers. Cargill also has products that help manage cattle feedlots with drones and software to optimize swine nutrition.

"With a new office hub in Atlanta, Cargill will be able to harness the immense potential of digital technology to drive our business forward," CEO Brian Sikes said in a statement.

The Atlanta hub is expected to open this fall.