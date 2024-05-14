How car makers like Kia, Hyundai are fighting back against thefts

In 2021 and 2022 the hashtag "Kia Boyz" was all over social media accompanied by videos of primarily Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen using a specific method.

As a result of the "Kia Boyz" trend the rate of theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, specifically those manufactured between 2010 and 2021 that are not equipped with engine immobilizers greatly increased nationwide, as reported by USA TODAY in 2022.

Now, in 2024, Kia and Hyundai continue to take action to increase the safety and security of their vehicles.

In February of 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that both Kia and Hyundai developed "theft deterrent software" that would be installed for free to vehicle owners whose vehicles lack immobilizers.

According to the announcement the software "updates the theft alarm software logic to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on."

In addition to this software, both companies were planning to implement additional measures such as window stickers, the provision of steering wheel locks, and more.

Kia security measures

"In response to this situation, Kia continues to take comprehensive action to enhance the security of our vehicles in an effort to prevent criminals from using methods of theft popularized on social media to break the law and steal or attempt to steal certain vehicle models," said a statement from Kia. "We're continuing to strongly encourage eligible customers to receive the software upgrade that we developed and rolled out last year."

So far, over 1.1 million Kia vehicles nationwide have received the upgrade.

Kia is also offering a free hardware modification for vehicle owners whose vehicle is not eligible for the software upgrade. This modification is an ignition cylinder protector which attempts to combat theft by "reinforcing the ignition cylinder body and preventing its removal."

Following the installation of such modifications, each vehicle will be given a window decal to inform potential thieves that it has enhanced protection.

In addition, Kia continues to provide steering wheel locks to vehicle owners who are not eligible for the software upgrade. Customers can obtain a free Kia-provided steering wheel lock through local law enforcement or by request through the Kia website. They have distributed over 360,000 locks to date.

If you have not yet participated in any of these offers you can visit customercare.kiausa.com/SWLD and input your vehicles VIN for more information and to see if your vehicle is eligible for upgrades.

"Kia will continue to work with law enforcement agencies and local officials across the country to combat car theft and the role social media has played in encouraging it, and we remain fully committed to supporting our customers," said Kia.

Affected Kia vehicles include all 2011 through 2021 Kias that use a steel key to "turn to start." Push button systems are not impacted.

Hyundai security measures

"Hyundai is committed to the comprehensive actions we are undertaking to assist customers and communities affected by the persistent theft of certain vehicles not equipped with push-button ignitions and engine immobilizers," said Hyundai in a statement.

According to Hyundai, over 1.28 million affected vehicles have been equipped with anti-theft solutions including anti-theft software and ignition cylinder protector installations.

To speed up the installation of these protections, Hyundai has launched multi-day pop-ups in cities around the country.

For additional information or to schedule upgrades for your vehicle customers can visit hyundaiantitheft.com.

Affected Hyundai vehicles include:

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2024 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 and 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

Vehicle theft in 2023

Recent reports from the National Insurance Crime Bureau revealed that in 2023 vehicle thefts continued to surge nationwide and Kia and Hyundai vehicles experienced the highest rates of theft.

According to the NICB over 1 million vehicles were reported stolen and overall vehicle thefts increased about 1% from 2022. In 2022 there were 1,008,756 vehicle thefts and in 2023 there were 1,020,729 vehicle thefts, a record-breaking year. Vehicle theft rates have been steadily rising since 2019.

The New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania core-based statistical analysis area was ranked sixth among the top 10 areas with the highest number of vehicle thefts with a total of 33,596 thefts in 2023, a 6% change from 2022. New Jersey did not land on the list of the top 10 states with the highest number of vehicle thefts.

Another report revealed that Kia and Hyundai vehicles experienced the most theft in 2023, occupying six of the top 10 spots including the top three. The NICB reports that social media trends likely played a role in pushing these vehicles to the top spots and breaking a years-long trend of full-size pickup trucks sitting at the top of the list.

The 10 vehicles that were stolen the most in 2023, per NICB, are:

Hyundai Elantra: 48,445 thefts

Hyundai Sonata: 42,813

Kia Optima: 30,204

Chevrolet Silverado 1500: 23,721

Kia Soul: 21,001

Honda Accord: 20,895

Honda Civic: 19,858

Kia Forte: 16,209

Ford F150 Series Pickup: 15,852

Kia Sportage: 15,749

Preventing and dealing with vehicle theft

In order to help prevent vehicle thefts the NICB recommends that vehicle owners:

Park in well-lit areas

Close and lock all windows and doors when parking

Hide valuables out of sight, such as in the trunk or glove box

Do not leave keys in the vehicle

Do not leave your vehicle while it is running

If your vehicle is stolen, you should immediately report it to the police. The sooner the vehicle is reported stolen the better your chances of recovery are with 34% of recovered stolen vehicles recovered on the same day as the theft and 45% recovered within two days. Additionally, reporting the theft to police provides a record to show your insurer.

You will need to provide important vehicle information such as the make and model, the color, license plate number and the vehicles VIN which can be found on insurance policy documentation.

For more information about reporting a stolen vehicle you can visit nicb.org/news/blog/how-report-stolen-vehicle.

