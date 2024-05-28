Canon Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering African Youth with the Miraisha Program.

Canon is celebrating the 10-year milestone of its Miraisha program, which creates job opportunities in Africa by providing workshops for photographers, videographers, filmmakers, and print business owners.

Aligning with Canon’s brand philosophy of Kyosei, which means living and working together for the common good, the name ‘Miraisha’ is a fusion of Japanese and Swahili: Mirai, meaning ‘future’ in Japanese, and Maisha meaning ‘livelihood’ in Swahili.

Founded in 2014, the Miraisha program has educated more than 7,000 professionals across the 54 countries of Africa, helping to nurture their skills and creativity, and secure employment or set up their own businesses.

Since its conception, the program has established 33 partnerships with various organisations including Kenya Film Commission, Uganda Press Photo Awards, National Film and TV Institute of Ghana, and has a target to train 10,000 participants by 2027.

Despite a rich visual history, and the Nigerian film industry, or Nollywood coming second only to Bollywood in terms of output (with over 2,500 movies a year), a lack of funding for youth visual arts education, means the career is not available to most young people.

The Canon Miraisha program and its work with coastal teenagers in Kenya

As part of a program of activities to celebrate the 10-year anniversary, aspiring photographers over the age of 18 across Africa have the opportunity to submit their work to be reviewed by Rodney Quarcoo, Michel Lunanga, and Michael Asaad at the Canin Miraisha Portfolio Review.

This is a unique opportunity for young photographers to sharpen their skills, and gain insights and constructive advice on their work from leading industry professionals.

The project undertaken by the Canon Miraisha program saw The NRB Bus, Baru Collective, Pwani University, and The GoBlue Project collaborate with young people in coastal Kenya. The workshops aimed to support young photographers and videographers hone their skills, realize their potential, and not only preserve their cultural heritage, but help shape it.

One participant said: "It has taught me a lot about the camera, how to use it effectively, and how to understand lighting."

They found the hands-on experience invaluable, learning not just technical aspects but also creative elements like composition and lighting. Another student shared, "I've learned how to handle the camera, how to hold it steady, and how to take captivating pictures."

