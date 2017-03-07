A camera made from 23,000 drinking straws offers a very unique perspective

In an age where we would go to any lengths to get a unique photo, two artists, thirsty for something new, have created a camera that offers peak uniqueness.

SEE ALSO: Taking underwater photos with your iPhone just got way easier

Michael Farrell and Cliff Haynes have developed something called the Straw Camera. The name of the camera indicates exactly what it is made out of — 32,000 drinking straws.

Image: michael farrell & cliff haynes

"The Straw Camera, which is a box stacked with approximately 23,000 black drinking straws, produces a multipoint perspective from an array," Cliff Haynes wrote on the camera's website. "The light viewed/collected by each individual tube is recorded onto the photo sensitive material placed at the opposite end."

The photos that the camera produces are both thought-provoking and stunning. It's hard to believe that this is what we would see if we looked through thousands of straws.

Image: michael farrell & Cliff haynes

Image: michael farrell & cliff haynes

While Farrell and Haynes first tested the Straw Camera on inanimate objects, their ultimate goal was to capture portraits.

"The sitter would have to wait in the dark whilst the camera was loaded," Haynes explained of the process. "They were then asked to take a pose and given a countdown to the firing of the flash."

Read More