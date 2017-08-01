Your cable company is robbing you every month, but we’ll tell you how to stop them

Like millions of other Americans across the country, you’re probably paying more for home internet service than you should be. No, we’re not simply talking about the inflated monthly fees ISPs charge for actual home internet service, because that’s supply and demand. We’re talking about the extra $8 to $10 you spend each month on your modem rental fee. You probably don’t even realize it. Go look at your bill… it’s there. What you might not know, however, is that you can purchase your own compatible modem for next to nothing, and that monthly fee with vanish as soon as you return your leased modem to your cable provider. There are a bunch of good options out there, but we recommend the NETGEAR CM400 (8×4) DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem, which is discounted right now on Amazon and compatible with every major ISP in the US.

Here are some key details from the product page:

ELIMINTE MONTHLY CABLE MODEM RENTAL FEES – Up to $120 per year

DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem with 1 Gigabit Ethernet port. DOCSIS 3.0 unleashes 8x faster download speeds than DOCSIS 2.0

Recommended for all speed tiers up to 100Mbps. Separate router required for WiFi. 8×4 channel bonding.

Ideal for streaming HD videos, faster downloads, and high-speed online gaming

Compatible with Xfinity from Comcast, Spectrum (Charter, Time Warner Cable, Brighthouse), Cox, CableONE & more.

**Not compatible with bundled voice services. Not a WiFi device. Needs a separate WiFi Router**

NETGEAR CM400 (8x4) DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem. Max download speeds of 340Mbps. Certified for Xfini…: $59.90

