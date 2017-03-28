Bungie confirms 'Destiny 2' is to be the Destiny sequel's official name

Subscribe on YouTube

Destiny is going to have a full sequel release this year and we now know, thanks to a Bungie tweet, that it’s going to be called Destiny 2. There might be a tagline to that unveiled some time in the future, but for now all we know is that that’s its official title.

Originally leaked in a picture of a folded poster (thanks Kotaku), Bungie officially announced the game’s title through its verified Destiny Twitter account. It showed the logo with the backdrop of the burning city. Clearly something has gone awry. Players probably didn’t grind hard enough for ever more powerful guns:

Bungie followed up later with a teaser for the full reveal trailer, which will launch on March 30 at 10 a.m. PT. In the cinematic teaser (above), Firefly’s Nathan Fillion reprises his role from the first game as the Hunter Vanguard Cayde-6, once again using his comedic chops to lighten up an otherwise largely serious game.

We’ve known Bungie was planning a direct sequel to Destiny for several years now. Even while it was working on many expansion and DLC releases for Destiny, it had people working on a full game release to take the story and game world to the next stage in its evolution.

It’s previously been stated by Activision officials that the game is designed to increase the franchise’s “global reach,” and to build upon the foundations of what Destiny created. Gameplay is expected to receive something of an overhaul, though the core experience will still be an online-only, multiplayer, first-person shooter.

Destiny 2 is currently slated for a September 8, 2017 release date, though since that’s a Friday, it may be that the game is ultimately launched in the U.S. on Tuesday, September 5, as that is the typical launch day for games in America. However, there is also expected to be a closed and open beta testing period before the game’s eventual release, so it could be that we can all get a chance to play in Bungie’s new game world before its third-quarter release.

What are some of the features you guys want Bungie to introduce in its second take at the Destiny universe?