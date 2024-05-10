Brookdale Community College expands training to meet growing electric vehicle market

MIDDLETOWN — Brookdale Community College will integrate electric vehicle training into its automotive curriculum with the help of a $561,318 grant from the National Science Foundation, college officials announced Thursday.

The Electric Vehicle Education for New Jersey (EVE-NJ) grant will be used to launch training in EV repair and maintenance as demand increases for electric vehicle service jobs.

"EVE-NJ will not only bridge the existing knowledge gap in New Jersey's automotive education but also fuel the state's economic growth by supplying highly trained EV technicians," Ivan Anderson, chair of Brookdale's Automotive Technology department, said in a news release.

The money will be used to revise eight existing automotive classes at the college and develop a five-course certificate in EV service and repair, college officials said.

Brookdale officials said they have the largest automotive technology department among New Jersey community colleges and have nearly 200 full-time and part-time students enrolled.

Sales of electric vehicle are expected to eventually overtake those of gas-powered cars and trucks. By 2035, New Jersey law requires that car manufacturers sell all zero-emissions passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks. The law also sets stringent emissions standards for the gas-power vehicles that remain.

As of December, 154,153 electric vehicles were registered in New Jersey, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

James Crowder, Brookdale's dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, said: "As the first community college in New Jersey to integrate EV technology into our curriculum, Brookdale is leading the way in preparing the next generation of automotive technicians."

