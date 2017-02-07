This brilliant iPhone charging cable is hiding a microSD card slot

Okay, for real… why on Earth is this not a feature in every single iPhone charging cable on the planet?!? Apple makes a killing on its iPhones by not including expandable storage. This way, users have no choice but to spend more money on higher-margin iPhone models if they want more space to store photos, videos and music. There’s another option out there, however: you can buy an iPhone flash drive or a microSD card reader. But instead of having yet another thing to carry around, kill two birds with one stone and pick up a GHB USB Memory Card Reader/Lightning Cable. This brilliant cable hides a microSD card slot in the USB end of the plug, and it’s just $18.99 on Amazon.

Some key details from the product page:

Through downloaded free app “iUSB pro”, Could transfer files musics videos image from your cellphone to TF cardmale. No software or prision break needed

Support Windows xp/Vista/Win7/Mac OS9X or above,Linux 2.4.x

Stylish Design 10 inch USB data cable Aluminum alloy cover for Interfaces makes it durable

Compatible with Iphone 7 plus/7/SE/6s/6s plus/6/6 plus/5/5s/5c/ipod 4/ipad 4/ipadmini /ipadair/ ipadpro/ Mac or lightning device

Unique zinc usb connector-pull and plug for 10000 times;Oxygen-free copper cord-increase 40% transfer speed and save 60% charge time

GHB USB Memory Card Reader Apple lightning cable external storage micro Micro SD Card Slot 2 in…: $18.99

