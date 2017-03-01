This brilliant case fixes my two biggest problems with the iPhone

Apple’s iPhones are fantastic. In fact, many people think they’re the best smartphones on the planet. They’re so stylish and the software is incredible, offering users the smoothest performance and the best mobile app experience money can buy. Of course, iPhones are far from perfect, and every user has his or her own list of things they dislike about the iPhone. For me personally, two things are at the top of that list: battery life and sound quality when you’re watching videos or playing music on the loud-speaker. And wouldn’t you know it, there’s a single iPhone case that solves both of those problems. Check out the PERI Duo — you won’t be sorry.

Here are some key details from the product page:

Experience a new way to take your music everywhere – the Duo is the first iPhone case to combine a hi-fidelity speaker with 10x the volume of your iPhone and extra battery into a single sleek case.

Get 120% more life from your iPhone, with the 2900 mAh battery – that’s 60 hours of music, 13 hours of HD video or 16 hours of talk time!

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Use Duo’s on-board Wi-Fi audio router to stream high-resolution, lossless audio files with 100% clarity. Or Connect up to 64 Duo devices over Wi-Fi with PERI’s Quick Link technology!

Save and Play your favorite Spotify playlist from the cloud with PERI’s Quick Play™ one-button streaming while the Duo is detached and connected to your home Wi-Fi.

Use the Duo as a speaker phone with its integrated microphone and amplify the volume on those hard-to-hear calls and group conference calls. Works only with the iPhone 6/6s not the iPhone 6 Plus/6s Plus

PERI Duo for iPhone 6/6s - Black: $124.99

PERI Duo for iPhone 6/6s - White: $189.99



