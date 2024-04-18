Boston Dynamics unveils latest robot ‘Atlas’

Boston Dynamics is known for its robotic dogs that have incredibly realistic movement. Now those dogs have a new robot human to play with.

“Atlas” a new fully electric humanoid robot will be used in real-world applications, Boston Dynamics says.

The company says it can tackle quote “dull, dirty and dangerous task” that humans might not be able or want to do.

It should also be sturdier and more mobile than previous models of robots.

“For example, our last generation hydraulic Atlas (HD Atlas) could already lift and maneuver a wide variety of heavy, irregular objects; we are continuing to build on those existing capabilities and are exploring several new gripper variations to meet a diverse set of expected manipulation needs in customer environments,” the engineering and robotics company says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

