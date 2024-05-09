Bose, Sony, and more: 131 headphone prices slashed, from $8

Best Buy has a huge sale on headphones right now meaning if you’re looking for great headphone deals, this is the retailer you need to check out. Discounts mean that you can buy earbuds from just $8 but there are also deep discounts on high-end options too. Keen to learn more? Of course you are! We’ve picked out some of our favorites but you can also tap the button below to see the sale for yourself. With hundreds of options, you don’t want to miss out.

Shop the Sale

What to shop for in the Best Buy headphones sale

For some of the best noise-cancelling headphones, check out the Apple AirPods Pro 2 which are down to $180 right now. Usually costing $250, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are exceptional. They offer a custom-built driver for low distortion, crisp and clear high notes, along with deep and rich bass. Adaptive audio dynamically blends Transparency mode with ANC so you get the best listening experience without any disruption. Features like personalized spatial audio and personalized volume further help matters.

Another option is the Beats Studio Pro which are down to $180 from $350. While saving $170, you also get headphones with support for Dolby Atmos while also including personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking. ANC does a great job of blocking out unwanted sounds and there are EQ-optimized sound profiles any time you connect them via USB-C. They look stylish too while one-touch pairing is consistently convenient.

Another option is the Sony WH1000XM4 headphones for $280 instead of $350. Widely regarded as some of the best headphones in the past, the Sony WH1000XM4 headphones have been overtaken by the Sony WH1000XM5 but with this discount, we recommend going with the slightly older model. They offer exceptional ANC along with adaptive sound control which adjusts according to what you’re doing. The headphones and companion app can detect what you’re up to such as walking or traveling before adapting in an appropriate way. They also have great touch controls, Multipoint support for pairing with two devices at the same time, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

With so many headphones in the Best Buy Spring sale, we haven’t got the time to list every single one here. Instead, we’ve just picked out some of our favorites. To check out the full sale including discounts on Bose and other major brands, tap the button below to see how big the savings are.

Shop the Sale