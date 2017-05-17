Bose’s Solo 5 is the easiest way to get killer sound out of any TV

In our quest to find the best products at the best prices for our readers, we’ve focused plenty of attention on the sound bar category. The logic is obvious here: sound bars are the simplest and most affordable way to get good sound out of your TV. Of course, as is the case with anything else, not all sound bars are created equal. We have just a few favorites, and there are two at the $250 sweet spot that are consistently at the top of our list.

One is the VIZIO SB3851-C0 38-Inch 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer and Satellite Speakers, which is a perfect affordable option for a living room where you definitely want surround sound. For any other room in the house though, our pick is the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System. This single-unit solution is by far the easiest way to get killer Bose-quality sound out of any TV, and it’s so affordable that it costs less than a pair of Bose’s noise-cancelling headphones.

Here are some key details from the product page:

Single sound bar provides better sound quality compared to your TV.The Solo 5 TV sound system is an easy solution, with advanced technologies that deliver the clear audio your TV can’t.

Dialogue mode to make every word and detail stand out

Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from any of your devices

One connection to your TV

Universal remote controls TV, bass, Bluetooth connections and more

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System: $249.00

