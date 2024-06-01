Boeing Starliner launch forced to scrub again Saturday after problems emerge

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Another launch attempt of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft was scrubbed again Saturday afternoon after several issues were reported during the countdown on Florida’s Space Coast.

In the hour before launch, issues arose involving valves and the air-circulating fans for the astronauts’ suits, but a computer system known as a ground launch sequencer caused the countdown to be halted.

The countdown clock was down to 3 minutes and 50 seconds before the hold was called for by the launch team.

Crews immediately started working on securing the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket after the hold, with the hopes that they could attempt a launch during the next week.

The inaugural flight is considered to be the final test to find this spacecraft capable of carrying astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

Starliner was expected to launch Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore into space last summer, but Boeing revealed significant issues with the spacecraft after examining data from an uncrewed space flight in May 2022.

Saturday’s countdown was Boeing and ULA’s second attempt in less than a month to get the spacecraft and crew into orbit.

A May 6 launch attempt was scrubbed after it was determined that a faulty oxygen relief valve needed replacing, which required the rocket to be transferred back to an assembly building for repairs.

In the immediate hours after the most recent launch attempt, NASA did not state what was behind the abort of the launch of the rocket and Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

Mission teams will analyze data in order to determine what triggered the hold and if the issue can be fixed while on the launch pad.

Starliner will carry the two astronauts and more than 700 pounds of cargo to the space station when launched.

The mission is expected to last more than a week before the Starliner will make the return trip home and parachute down in the Desert Southwest.

"You always want to have a backup position and, in this case, a second spacecraft. For example, when we go to the Moon, we will have two landers. We will have a SpaceX lander- that is first - and then the Blue Origin lander. But this a significant launch of a test of a brand-new human-rated spacecraft and its only six in the history of NASA," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.





