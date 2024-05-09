BMW Has a New All-Electric SUV and 3 Series-Based Sedan on the Way

Plans for BMW’s next generation of EVs are starting to take shape.

We already knew an SUV would launch as part of the German marque’s upcoming battery-powered Neue Klasse lineup, but now it’s been confirmed that it will be joined by a sedan, according to Top Gear. The EVs, which will feature a design language and technology, are expected to go into production next year.

The confirmation comes from none other than BMW top boss Oliver Zipse, who revealed the information during a conference call about financial results for the first quarter of 2024. In previewing what’s to come, the executive mentioned the Neue Klasses line, and said that its first two models would be an SUV—or Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) as the brand’s calling it.

The original BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept

“As the biggest single investment in the history of the company, the Neue Klasse shows how we are redefining the BMW brand for the future,” Zipse is quoted as saying. “The Neue Klasse will start out with a Sports Activity Vehicle, and a sedan in the current 3 Series segment.”

It’s no big surprise that the Neue Klasse line—named after the 1960s cars that the brand built its name on—will launch with an SAV and sedan. We got a peek at the former earlier this spring when BMW unveiled the Vision Neue Klasse X, which is believed to be a preview of the next-generation iX3. We’ve also likely already gotten a glimpse of the sedan, likely be the next i3, which Top Gear expects to look like the original Vision Neue Klasse concept from last year.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept

The automaker has been very selective about what details it has shared about its upcoming Neue Klasse lineup. In addition to designs that are expected to be heavily informed by the concepts, the vehicles are also expected to feature the sixth generation of BMW’s eDrive technology, new battery packs with a capacity of up to 105 kWh, and an 800-volt system that could increase charging speeds by 30 percent. There will also be plenty of variety. The brand has plans to launch at least six new EVs.

BMW remains fully committed to EVs during a time when many of its peers, especially in the luxury and sports car sector, have expressed doubts. That might be because the automaker has found actual customer demand for its EV, according to BMW Blog. Through the first four months of the year, the BMW Group, which also includes Mini and Rolls-Royce, has delivered 82,689 EVs. That number represents 13.9 percent of its total sales and is a 27.9-percent increase over the same period last year.

