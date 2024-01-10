BlackRock, Ark lower fee for planned spot bitcoin ETFs

The company logo and trading information for BlackRock is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE

(Reuters) -BlackRock and Ark Investments said on Wednesday they were lowering the fees on their proposed spot bitcoin exchange traded funds.

BlackRock would charge 0.25%, compared with the 0.30% fee set earlier. Ark Investments and 21Shares lowered their fee to 0.21% from 0.25% earlier.

The aspiring ETF managers have kicked off a fee war even before an approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for such investment vehicles, emphasizing the urgency with which they are looking to grab a share of the expected capital inflow.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)