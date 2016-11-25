These Black Friday deals on Macs, iPads and Apple Watch are so much better than Apple’s sale

Apple’s own Black Friday sale is more like a neat little gift card offer, with no real discounts to be found. You have to pay full price for your Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches in order to be eligible for $150, $100, and $25 gift cards, respectively, which is nice, but hardly fitting for the biggest discount day of the year.

If you want some actual sales, the rest of the commerce universe is happy to oblige. Here are the best deals on Apple gear that you can score today.

MacBook Pro

Amazon: 2016, 13-inch w/o Touch Bar, 256GB – $1,399 ($100 off)

Best Buy: 2016, 13-inch w/o Touch Bar, 256GB – $1,399 ($100 off)

ABT: 2015, 13-inch, 128GB – $1,198 ($101 off)

B&H: 2015, 13-inch, 128GB – $1,149 ($150 off)

B&H: 2015, 13-inch, 256GB – $1,249 ($250 off)

B&H: 2015, 15-inch, 512GB – $2,199 ($300 off)

Best Buy: 2015, 15-inch, 256GB – $1,799 ($200 off)

Best Buy: 2015, 13-inch, 128GB – $1,099 ($200 off)

MacBook Air

Best Buy: 2015, 13-inch, 128GB – $799 ($200 off)

Best Buy: 2015, 13-inch, 256GB – $999 ($200 off)

eBay: 2013, 11-inch, 128GB, refurbished – $399 ($500 off)

MacBook

eBay: 2015, 12-inch, 256GB, refurbished – $869 ($430 off)

Newegg: 2015, 12-inch, 256GB – $1,198 ($200 off)

iMac

Amazon: 2015, non-Retina, 21-inch, 1TB – $899 ($200 off)

Best Buy: 2015, non-Retina, 21-inch, 1TB – $899 ($200 off)

Best Buy: 2015, Retina, 27-inch, 1TB – $1,599 ($200 off)

B&H: 2015, Retina, 27-inch, 1TB – $1,599 ($200 off)

Best Buy: 2015, Retina, 27-inch, 1TB Fusion – $1,899 ($100 off)

Mac Pro

MacMall: 2013, 12GB RAM, 256GB – $2,729 ($270 off)

iPad

Verizon: $200 off any iPad (w/ 2-year contract)

Target: iPad Air 2, Wi-Fi, 32GB – $274 ($126 off)

Target: iPad Air 2, Wi-Fi, 128GB – $374 ($126 off)

Target: iPad Mini 2, Wi-Fi, 32GB – $199 ($70 off)

Target: iPad Pro, 9.7-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB – $449 ($150 off)

Target: iPad Pro, 9.7-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB – $549 ($200 off)

Target: iPad Pro, 9.7-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB – $649 ($250 off)

Target: iPad Pro, 9.7-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB – $679 ($200 off)

Target: iPad Pro, 9.7-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB – $779 ($250 off)

hhgregg: iPad Pro, 12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB – $729 ($70 off)

hhgregg: iPad Pro, 12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB – $829 ($70 off)

Best Buy: Save $125 on all 9.7-inch iPad Pro

Apple Watch

B&H: Apple Watch Series 1, 38mm, Sport – $170 ($130 off)

B&H: Apple Watch Series 1, 42mm, Sport – $190 ($160)

B&H: Apple Watch Series 1, 42mm, Sport /w nylon band – $190 ($160 off)

B&H: Apple Watch Series 1, 42mm, Sport, Gold – $200 ($150 off)

Target: Apple Watch Series 1, 38mm, Sport – $198 ($72 off)

Target: Apple Watch Series 1, 42mm, Sport – $228 ($72 off)

Kohl’s: $369 Apple Watch Series 2 38mm (get $105 in Kohl’s Cash)

Kohl’s: $Apple Watch Series 1 38mm (get $75 in Kohl’s Cash)

Check out our Black Friday 2016 hub for all the best bargains from every top retailer today and all weekend long.

