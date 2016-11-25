Black Friday 2016 deals watch: Costco’s best Black Friday deals

Believe it or not, Black Friday is still going on. Despite the fact that many sales started days or even weeks ago, today is the day that most retailers go all out, cutting prices as low as you’ll see for the rest of the year. That’s certainly the case at Costco, where dozens of TVs, computers, monitors, accessories and more are on sale for hundreds of dollars off their suggested retail prices.

We won’t blame you if you got too distracted by the deals at Best Buy and Walmart to remember Costco, but we’ve gathered up some stellar deals from the warehouse club below to show you what you’ve been missing.

TVs

Samsung 65″ Class (64.5″ Diag.) Curved 4K Ultra HD LED LCD TV UN65KU649DFXZA: $899.99

Samsung 75″ Class (74.5″ Diag.) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED LCD TV UN75JU641DFXZA: $1,999.99

Vizio 70″ Class (69.5″ Diag.) 4K Ultra HD Smart Home Theater Display M70-D3: $1,649.99

Samsung 65″ Class (64.5″ Diag) Curved 4K SUHD LED LCD TV UN65KS850DFXZA: $1,579.99

Samsung 49″ Class (48.5″ Diag.) Curved 4K Ultra HD LED LCD TV UN49KU650DFXZA: $529.99

Samsung 40″ Class (39.5″ Diag) 1080p Smart LED LCD TV UN40J520DAFXZA: $239.99

Computers

Dell XPS 13 Touchscreen Laptop – Intel Core i7 – Quad HD+ (3200 x 1800): $1,299.99 (save $300)

HP Pavilion 24-b017c 23.8″ Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop – Intel Core i5 – 1080p – Intel Realsense Camera: $649.99 (save $150)

Acer 14″ Chromebook Bundle – Intel Celeron – 1080p – Bonus Acer Wireless Mouse: $229.99 (save $65)

Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming 7000 Series Laptop – Intel Core i7 – 1080p – 4GB NVIDIA Graphics: $799.99 (save $150)

Acer Spin 5 Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 1080p: $499.99 (save $100)

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop – 1080p – Office 365 Personal (1-Year): $849.99 (save $100)

Cameras

Canon EOS 80D DSLR Camera 2 Lens Bundle: $1,299.99 (save $350)

Canon Vixia HF R70 Camcorder Bundle: $249.99

Nikon D7200 DSLR Camera 2 Lens Bundle: $1,349.99 (save $350)

Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera 2 Lens Bundle: $499.99 (save $300)

Gaming

Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Special Edition Bundle (1TB) with Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller: $399.99 (save $50)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End PlayStation 4 Bundle + Additional Controller and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Game: $349.99 (save $50)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Dog Tag Edition Xbox One Video Game: $59.99 (save $10)

HP Omen 32 32″ QHD Monitor: $299.99 (save $100)

See all of Costco’s Black Friday 2016 sale by following this link, and be sure to visit our Black Friday 2016 hub for more amazing deals all day long.

