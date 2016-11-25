Black Friday 2016 deals watch: All the best sales in Amazon’s Black Friday blowout

Just about every single store in the country is offering some type of sale for Black Friday 2016 today. No matter how hard they try, they can never quite seem to match the bargains that Amazon throws together each year. Amazon’s Black Friday 2016 sale is in full swing right now and it’ll carry straight through to Cyber Monday and beyond. You don’t have to wait for the weekend or for Cyber Week to enjoy crazy discounts though, because Amazon’s current Black Friday 2016 sale offers some of the best bargains we’ve seen so far.

DEAL ALERT: The best Black Friday sale of the year is happening right now!

You’ll definitely want to visit Amazon’s Black Friday 2016 sale page to check out all of the deals Amazon is offering today, because new deals go live as often as every five minutes. That’s right, every five minutes. Of course, the best deals of Black Friday are available throughout the say — or at least while supplies last — and we’ve got them laid out for you right here.

Amazon Devices

TVs

Home Theater and Home Audio

Everything Else

Check out more Black Friday deals on Amazon’s Black Friday 2016 sale page and be sure to stick to our Black Friday 2016 hub for all the best bargains from every top retailer today and all weekend long.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com