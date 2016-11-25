Black Friday 2016 deals watch: All the best sales in Amazon’s Black Friday blowout

Just about every single store in the country is offering some type of sale for Black Friday 2016 today. No matter how hard they try, they can never quite seem to match the bargains that Amazon throws together each year. Amazon’s Black Friday 2016 sale is in full swing right now and it’ll carry straight through to Cyber Monday and beyond. You don’t have to wait for the weekend or for Cyber Week to enjoy crazy discounts though, because Amazon’s current Black Friday 2016 sale offers some of the best bargains we’ve seen so far.
You’ll definitely want to visit Amazon’s Black Friday 2016 sale page to check out all of the deals Amazon is offering today, because new deals go live as often as every five minutes. That’s right, every five minutes. Of course, the best deals of Black Friday are available throughout the say — or at least while supplies last — and we’ve got them laid out for you right here.
Amazon Devices
- All-New Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 (save $10)
- Amazon Fire TV: $74.99 (save $15)
- Amazon Fire TV Gaming Edition: $114.99 (save $15)
- Amazon Fire TV + HD Antenna Bundle: $84.99 (save $36.48)
- Amazon Echo: $139.99 (save $40)
- Amazon Tap: $89.99 (save $40)
- All-New Echo Dot (2nd Generation): $39.99 (save $10)
- All-New Echo Dot (2nd Generation) – White + Bose SoundLink Mini II: $203.99 (save $15)
- Fire Tablet: $33.33 (save $16.66)
- All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet: $59.99 (save $30)
- All-New Kindle E-reader: $49.99 (save $40)
- Kindle Paperwhite E-reader: $99.99 (save $20)
- Kindle for Kids Bundle: $69.99 (save $55)
- Kindle Voyage E-reader: $169.99 (save $30)
TVs
- TCL 32S3800 32-Inch 720p Roku smart LED TV: Only $125.00!
- Under $1600 for the Samsung UN65KS8500 Curved 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- Under $1500 for the Samsung UN55KS9000 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- Under $650 for the Samsung UN49KU7000 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- Save over 40% on select 4K Ultra HD TVs from Samsung
- LG Electronics 65UH7700 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,297.00 (save $1,503)
- LG Electronics OLED55B6P Flat 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $1,797.00 (save $2,202.99)
- Sony XBR55X850D 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $898.00 (save $300)
- Sony XBR55X700D 55-Inch HDR 4K Ultra HD TV: $698.00 (save $200)
- TCL 55US5800 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV: $399.99 (save $300)
- Samsung UN55KU6500 Curved 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $757.52 (save $269)
- Samsung UN49KU7000 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $647.99 (save $250)
Home Theater and Home Audio
- Sonos PLAY:1 Compact Wireless Smart Speaker for Streaming Music: $149.00 (save $50)
- Sennheiser HD 598 Cs Closed Back Headphone: $99.95 (save $150)
- Bose Solo 15 Series II TV Sound System: $299.00 (save $150)
- VIZIO SB4551-D5 Smartcast 45” 5.1 Slim Sound Bar System: $299.99 (save $200)
- VIZIO SB3830-D0 38” Smartcast Sound Bar: $129.99 (save $70)
- VIZIO SB2821-D6 Sound Bar System: $99.99 (save $30)
- Roku Streaming Stick (3600R): $34.99 (save $15)
- TaoTronics Stereo 20W Wireless Portable Speaker: $39.99 (save $20)
Everything Else
- Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation: $199.00 (save $50)
- Gold Box Deal of the Day: Save up to 60% on select PC gaming products
- GoPro HERO: $89.99 (save $40)
- WeMo Switch Smart Plug: $20.99 (save $29)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit, 3 A19 bulbs and a Bridge: $119.99 (save $60)
- PlayStation Gold Wireless Stereo Headset: $59.99 (save $40)
- Anova Culinary PCB-120US-K1 Bluetooth Precision Cooker: $99.00 (save $50)
- SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive: $22.99 (save $17)
- Samsung S24E310HL 23.6-Inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor: $99.99 (save $30)
- Seagate Expansion 8TB Desktop External Hard Drive USB 3.0: $169.99 (save $70)
- Starry Station – Touchscreen WiFi Router: $224.00 (save $74.99)
- Segway miniPRO | Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter: $599.00 (save $700)
Check out more Black Friday deals on Amazon’s Black Friday 2016 sale page and be sure to stick to our Black Friday 2016 hub for all the best bargains from every top retailer today and all weekend long.
