These bizarre iPhone wallpapers will make your folders disappear

Apple’s iOS platform has never been more capable and versatile as it is right now, but there are still some pretty big limitations in some areas. One of those areas, of course, is customization. Apple has a very specific vision of the mobile experience it wants to provide for its user base, and it has structured its mobile platform in such a way that users can’t stray very far from that vision unless they choose to jailbreak their iPhones or iPads.

For most people, that’s fine, but some users want to stray from the pack a little bit and separate themselves from the crowd. For these users, there’s a brand new series of special wallpapers that will let you do things to your iPhone home screen you never thought were possible.





Twitter user @heyeased is back with a brand new batch of glitch wallpapers that make your iPhone do things you had no idea were possible. In this case, his new “Magic Folders” wallpapers make your iPhone’s folder backgrounds disappear. But that’s just the beginning — he also created a series of “blank” icons that go along with each wallpaper. By inserting these blanks on a homepage, you can create cool icon patters that leave empty space anywhere you want. Here’s an example:

Here are links to the new “Magic Folder” wallpapers:

4.7-inch wallpapers for iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6

5.5-inch wallpapers for iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

4-inch wallpapers for iPhone SE, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5

Tap and hold on any of the square wallpapers to download and save it, and make sure you choose “Still” and not “Perspective” when you apply each wallpaper on your iPhone. Beneath each wallpaper, you’ll also see a link for the related blank icon.

