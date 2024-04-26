Bird scooters and bicycles expected to return to Green Bay week of April 29

GREEN BAY - While Appleton is poised to cut ties with rideshare provider Bird, the company's electric scooters and bicycles will return to Green Bay next week.

Bird for the fourth straight year will provide micromobility services in Green Bay under a contract Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich is expected to sign next week. Once he does, Bird can deploy its flock of electric scooters and e-bikes around Green Bay, said Steph Hummel, a Green Bay planner who manages the e-scooter and e-bike program for the city.

Appleton officials recently indicated they will likely cut ties with Bird, citing lingering safety, aesthetics and nuisance issues. In contrast, Hummel said Bird over the last three years equipped its e-scooters and e-bikes with features and technology that address many common complaints that arose during 2021, Bird's first year in the city. She also said the company's local fleet managers remain responsive and helpful.

"They've resolved a lot of issues," Hummel said. "We’re really lucky to have such a good local team. I think it’s why the local program runs so efficiently."

On Dec. 20, Bird filed for bankruptcy protection in a federal court in Florida, USA TODAY reported at the time. The company on April 5 said it emerged from bankruptcy proceedings under a newly formed parent company, Third Lane Mobility Inc. Third Lane Mobility also owns Spin, another electric scooter and bike-sharing company. Hummel said Bird's financial struggles have not impacted local operations.

The city of Green Bay is expected to sign an agreement to bring back Bird scooters and e-bikes this summer.

Bird usage in Green Bay so far

Micromobility programs offer residents an alternative mode of transportation that reduces greenhouse emissions, improves health, reduces traffic congestion and eliminates barriers to transportation, like a need for insurance.

Green Bay users in the 2021 pilot season rode Bird vehicles 41,315 total miles. The total miles more than doubled in 2022 to 92,879 before dropping to 51,386 miles in 2023, according to data Bird provided the city.

From 2022 to 2023, the number of riders dropped from 13,081 to 6,650 and total rides dropped from 46,032 to 28,075.

Bird estimates that Green Bay riders who choose electric scooters and bikes over vehicles in 2022 and 2023 saved a a combined total of 20.2 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Bird is an app-based company that lets people rent electric scooters and bikes to meet their transportation needs.

Rules to know about using Bird electric scooters and e-bikes in Green Bay

Getting started is pretty simple and straightforward, but there are a few details you should know as you use Bird vehicles in Green Bay.

You must be at least 18 years old to use a Bird vehicle.

You will need to scan in your state-issued ID card or driver's license to use Bird.

It's strongly recommended you wear a helmet when riding.

Bird vehicles will only work in the Green Bay service area, which is bounded by Interstate 41 on the west, Lombardi Avenue to the south, the bay of Green Bay to the north, and Interstate 43 to the east. The service area does cover the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus and surrounding area of the city, too.

If you try to use it between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, you will have to complete an in-app sobriety check.

When you finish and park your scooter, you'll need to take a picture and send it to Bird to verify you did not leave it in an improper location like blocking a sidewalk or in the street.

A Bird electric bicycle.

The cost to use a Bird scooter in Green Bay varies. And Bird can charge you if you don't follow the rules

The cost of your ride will depend on how long you use the electric scooter or e-bike and the rate at the time. The cost will also include taxes and compliance fees.

If you misbehave, your ride can cost even more. Bird can bill you or deactivate your account if you damage a vehicle, try to park it in the Fox River, use the a scooter improperly or do not follow Bird's terms of use, Hummel said.

One issue that continues to linger is parents letting their minor children use their identification to rent a Bird vehicle.

"We'd really like parents to stop letting their kids use their IDs," Hummel said. "You're supposed to be 18 to use them."

A file photo of Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich riding a Bird electric scooter. Genrich followed recommendations and wore a helmet.

Helpful rules and tips for using Bird e-bikes and electric scooters in Green Bay

Ride e-bikes and electric scooters in bike lanes or streets. If you end up on the sidewalk, slow down or yield to pedestrians.

E-bikes and electric scooters will not operate on the Fox River Trail. Electric vehicles are prohibited on state trails.

Downtown Green Bay is a “slow zone” with maximum speed of 12 mph.

Do not ride or park in parking ramps.

Do not park the vehicles on lift bridges.

Use of a helmet is highly encouraged and Bird just might send you a helmet if you indicate you need one. Hummel may have a few free helmets at City Hall, too. Email Hummel at Stephanie.Hummel@greenbaywi.gov to find out.

Bird scooters lined up on Cherry Street.

Where do I complain about a Bird electric scooter or e-bike in Green Bay?

If you see a clear and obvious safety concern or issue with how someone is using a Bird vehicle, contact the Green Bay Police Department.

All other complaints, like a scooter parked in a poor spot or a damaged e-bike in your neighborhood, should be directed to Bird.

Email : GB311@bird.co is a Green Bay-specific address where you can send complains. Include details like the location and the issue in your message.

Phone : 1-866-205-2442 is a 24/7 customer support line.

Bird app: To file a report, click the "Community Mode" icon in the bottom left corner.

