The Better One Between Apple iPhone 8 vs. Google Pixel 2

After Google confirmed that a Pixel successor is hitting the market this year, the device is now expected to be one of the major competitors of Apple’s upcoming 10th anniversary iPhone, which is speculated to debut with the “iPhone 8” moniker. The iPhone 7 was not so much of an upgrade compared to its predecessor, so Apple is poised to change that with the next iPhone. On the other hand, Google’s Pixel 2 could raise the bar for Android smartphones coming out this 2017. Given that both handsets are likely to emerge successful upon their respective launch, it’s just fitting for us to look into them and see if one can one-up the other based on their rumored specs and features.

Performance

Apple’s iPhone 7 impressed a lot of people when it launched with the Apple A10 Fusion chip, which is basically a quad-core ARM processor composed of two high-performance Hurricane cores and two high-efficiency Zephyr cores. The six-core PowerVR Series7XT Plus GPU was also no joke for it enabled the device to do “console-level” performance when running mobile games. This year, the Cupertino giant is rumored to bring its A11 processor to the next-generation iPhone.

Back in December, The Motley Fool reported that Apple’s supplier, TSMC, is going to manufacture the smartphone CPU using 10-nanometer technology. It is then expected to be more powerful and faster than the A10 Fusion. As for its GPU, analysts have said that the next-generation iPhone could come equipped with Imagination Technologies’ Series8XT, which is reportedly more power-efficient than the one on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Geekbench scores for the current iPhones are really impressive, so we’re hoping to see higher ratings for the iPhone 8’s performance.

Google also ensured that its flagship smartphone, the Pixel, would be a powerhouse. The Android 7.1 Nougat-running handset debuted with the Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, which is made up of two 2.15 GHz Kryo cores and two 1.6 GHz Kryo cores. The device also came wth the Adreno 530 GPU. The CPU and GPU combo in the Pixel was regarded as pretty stellar by the tech industry at the time. Looking at it now, however, the combination wouldn’t really be as impressive as before. Despite receiving great scores from Geekbench, it’s clear that the Pixel was nowhere near the iPhone 7 in terms of performance. BGR’s comparison of the handsets’ Geekbench scores showed that the Apple device crushed the Google phone in both the single-core (3488 vs. 1565) and multi-core (5590 x 4103) tests.

The Pixel 2 is rumored to run on Snapdragon 835 CPU — the same chipset that will be powering Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. If this were the case, then it’s certain that the iPhone 8 will trump the Pixel 2 in terms of performance. The Geekbench results for the Galaxy S8+ have already been leaked, and the Snapdragon 835 chipset received a lower score than the iPhone 7 Plus in the single-core test (1929 vs. 3473). In the multi-core test, the processor did better than the A10 Fusion, but the difference isn’t as significantly large as in the single-core test (6084 vs. 5664).

Display

For the most part, the iPhone 8 is claimed to launch with a 5.8-inch display. What would make this screen special is the company’s rumored venture into edge-to-edge display that would see the death of the physical home button. This will not come as a surprise if true because the big players in the smartphone industry are migrating to this type of display for their flagship devices. LG already showed off its edge-to-edge design on the G6 at the recently concluded MWC 2017. Samsung is also said to have embraced this type of display design for its Galaxy S8. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said back in February (via MacRumors) that the iPhone 8's display is an OLED panel. In spite of the larger screen estate, fans can expect the handset itself to retain the size of the current iPhone. Kuo said the measurements of the phone’s form factor would be the same as those of the iPhone 7, but the rather large screen will eat up the entire front panel of the iPhone 8. This would be possible thanks to the advanced technology that would allow Apple to embed its Touch ID fingerprint scanner onto the display itself.

