The best way to expand your iPhone’s storage is discounted right now on Amazon

Apple was apparently just as tired of hearing customers complain as we were of seeing “not enough storage” errors on our iPhones, because last year the company finally doubled the internal memory on all of its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models. As is always the case with smartphone storage, however, it’s never enough. Phones have a tendency to fill up with photos and videos no matter how much internal storage they have, and that’s why microSD slots are so important in mobile devices. Of course, Apple will never kill its massive iPhone profits by adding microSD support, so third-party solutions are the best we can hope for — and our favorite third-party solution, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive, is on sale right now on Amazon.

Some key details from the product page:

Free up space on your iPhone by moving photos and videos to your iXpand flash

Automatically back up photos and videos from your camera

Automatically back up your contacts

Watch popular video on your iPhone or iPad

Designed with a flexible connector to fit through most iPhone cases

High-speed USB 3.0 transfer to and from your computer

Secure file storage across your computer, iPhone and iPad

Videos automatically saved to the drive if captured from within the iXpand Drive app

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 128GB for iPhone and iPad, Black/Silver, (SDIX30C-128G-GN6NE): $82.99

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 64GB for iPhone and iPad, Black/Silver, (SDIX30N-064G-GN6NN): $59.00

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 32GB for iPhone and iPad, Black/Silver, (SDIX30C-032G-GN6NN): $45.15





