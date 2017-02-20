The best way to expand your iPhone’s storage is discounted right now on Amazon

Apple was apparently just as tired of hearing customers complain as we were of seeing “not enough storage” errors on our iPhones, because last year the company finally doubled the internal memory on all of its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models. As is always the case with smartphone storage, however, it’s never enough. Phones have a tendency to fill up with photos and videos no matter how much internal storage they have, and that’s why microSD slots are so important in mobile devices. Of course, Apple will never kill its massive iPhone profits by adding microSD support, so third-party solutions are the best we can hope for — and our favorite third-party solution, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive, is on sale right now on Amazon.
Some key details from the product page:
- Free up space on your iPhone by moving photos and videos to your iXpand flash
- Automatically back up photos and videos from your camera
- Automatically back up your contacts
- Watch popular video on your iPhone or iPad
- Designed with a flexible connector to fit through most iPhone cases
- High-speed USB 3.0 transfer to and from your computer
- Secure file storage across your computer, iPhone and iPad
- Videos automatically saved to the drive if captured from within the iXpand Drive app
SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 128GB for iPhone and iPad, Black/Silver, (SDIX30C-128G-GN6NE): $82.99
SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 64GB for iPhone and iPad, Black/Silver, (SDIX30N-064G-GN6NN): $59.00
SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 32GB for iPhone and iPad, Black/Silver, (SDIX30C-032G-GN6NN): $45.15
Trending right now:
- Razer Blade Stealth review: The MacBook Pro that Apple should have made
- Pokemon Go egg chart: Every Pokemon you can hatch from Generation 2
- How to obtain and use the new evolution items in Pokemon Go