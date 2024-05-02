Best Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals: From $523

While the MacBook Air has become synonymous with being a high-quality and lightweight laptop, it does mean that you’d have to be part of the Apple ecosystem. Luckily, there are some great alternatives out there, and Microsoft’s Surface lineup is made specifically to compete with the MacBook. While the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 aren’t quite here yet, at least at the consumer level, you can still grab the latest models with some pretty great deals. That’s why we’ve gone out and looked for our favorite Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals and compiled them all here for you to save you the hassle, although if these don’t quite do it for you, be sure to check out these great laptop deals as well.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 — $523, was $550

Microsoft Surface Go 3 sitting on table.

Functioning as a 2-in-1 laptop that can switch between tablet mode and laptop mode, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 won’t have trouble dealing with basic tasks as it’s equipped with the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor and 8GB of RAM. The 10.5-inch touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 resolution is bright and colorful, and its 128GB SSD is more than enough for your documents. The Microsoft Surface Go 3 ships with Windows 11 Home in Mode, so you can start using it as soon as you unbox it. The device also promises up to 11 hours of battery life before requiring a recharge.

Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ — $701, was $930

Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is the 12.3-inch incarnation of Microsoft’s hugely popular 2-in-1 Surface. It packs all of the power of a laptop into the touchscreen functionality of a tablet, creating a speedy, immersive device that can be difficult to put down. It’s great for creating professional documents and spreadsheets, taking notes in class, and it offers amazing battery life, reaching up to 15 hours between charges. It’s a versatile option if you’re in the market for a laptop or a tablet, and if you aren’t sure where it falls amongst your needs, you can check out our Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ vs. Surface Pro 7 comparison, as well as our Surface Pro 8 vs. Surface Pro 7+ vs. Surface Pro 7 comparison.

Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 — $700, was $800

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 with the Windows interface on the screen.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, powered by Windows 11 Home, will help you get your daily tasks done with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. Featuring a 12.4-inch touchscreen with 1536 x 1024 resolution, this laptop will be the perfect companion for work and school, as it’s also got a 256GB SSD for your digital documents and a battery that can last up to 13.5 hours on a single charge.

Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 — $1,649, was $1,900

Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a powerful device made for working professionals and content creators, thought it’s something that can be put to good use by anyone. It’s been the flagship of the Surface lineup since is launch, and it remains the newest Surface Pro model in the lineup. It has a lot in common with its predecessor, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, but manages to improve upon many of the things people loved about the previous generation. The Surface Pro 9 packs impressive performance capabilities without sacrificing portability, and the 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen has a refresh rate of 120Hz. This makes it a great device to play games on, but an even better choice for content creators. The high refresh rate creates a snappy and responsive interface no matter what you may be working on, and the ergonomics of the device chip in as well, allowing you to mark up, edit, or create at almost any angle.

Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 — $1,080, was $1,500

Microsoft

With the Surface Laptop 5, Microsoft improves upon previous generations in many ways. As built for this deal, it has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor that’s made specifically to handle multitasking across tabs and apps. Video streaming is handled by the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM puts games and photo-editing applications through their paces smoothly. Outside of its performance capabilities, the Surface Laptop 5 features a battery that can reach up to 17 hours of life on a single charge. This should be attractive to binge watchers and professionals, and anyone who likes to live their digital life untethered by a charging cable.

Buy Now

Other Microsoft Surface deals we love

There aren’t too many more great deals on a Microsoft Surface out there, but you should still check out these:

Microsoft Suface Laptop Studio 2 — $2,300, was $2,800