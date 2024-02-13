Best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals: Save $70 on the wireless headphones

There’s no shortage of headphone deals out there, but there’s always going to be lots of demand for Sony headphones — and Sony WH-1000XM5 deals, in particular. These wireless headphones are extremely popular for various reasons, which is why shoppers are always on the lookout for discounts when buying them. To help you get some savings, check out the best offer for the Sony WH-1000XM5 that we’ve found below, and you better hurry with completing your purchase because there’s no telling when the bargain ends.

Today’s best Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones — $330, was $400

Should you buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones?

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are our top pick among the best headphones, taking the spot from its predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4. It all starts with the wireless headphones’ excellent sound and ultra-clear call quality, as they create more refined and more detailed audio despite using 25% smaller drivers than the previous model. They also feature Sony’s Precise Voice Pickup technology, so the person on the other end of the call will hear you clearly even when you’re in a noisy place. You have control over the Sony WH-1000XM5’s output through the Sony Headphones app, which offers access to full manual EQ settings while also providing several presets for different situations and independent bass boost adjustment.

One of the main features of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are their active noise cancellation, which prevents you from getting disturbed by your surroundings. With an eight-microphone arrangement and dual-chip processing, you can maintain complete focus on whatever you’re listening to or watching. The wireless headphones also offer a transparency mode that lets external sound in without having to take them off your head. There’s even an optional voice enhancement mode, which will come in handy when you activate transparency mode for purposes such as to engage in a conversation, or to place a food or drink order.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 offer all-day comfort with their lightweight design and soft-fit leather, for a snug fit around your head with less pressure on the ears. This will allow you to maximize the wireless headphones’ battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. If their battery runs low, charging for just 3 minutes will replenish 3 hours of usage. The wireless headphones also come with Bluetooth Multipoint technology, so you can pair them with up to two devices at the same time and easily switch between them.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are perfect for professionals and students alike, and they’re excellent for keeping yourself busy during long commutes and for maintaining your focus on complicated projects. With the Sony WH-1000XM5 deal above, they’re an even better purchase for practically anyone.