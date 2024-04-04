Best-selling cars in the UK of 2024 so far

The Ford Puma was the UK's best-selling car in 2023, but the Sportage has started the year off strong

Last year was a positive one for the automotive industry, with the UK experiencing its best year for car sales since the pandemic.

More than 1.9 million new cars were registered – but one stood out among the rest. The Ford Puma was the best-selling car in the UK in 2023, becoming the first Ford to top the charts since the Ford Fiesta’s 12-year run ended in 2020.

It fought off stiff competition from the Nissan Qashqai, the Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen T-Roc to reach the summit.

However, the market looks like it could be even more hotly contested than ever before in 2024.

So, which cars are the top 10 best-sellers in the UK so far? See the year-to-date list below, starting from January 2024, using data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders:

Best-selling cars in the UK in 2024 so far

1. Ford Puma – 15,054 units

Last year's best-selling car, the Ford Puma, looks set to continue its success into 2024. The crossover still impresses us, thanks to its fun driving dynamics and attractive pricing, and a fun-filled ST variant tops the range.

It may not be the Fiesta we all know and love, but it’s a good, capable alternative nonetheless. It even outsold the Transit and Transit Custom vans, which is no mean feat.

Read our Ford Puma review

2. Nissan Qashqai – 14,555 units

The Nissan Qashqai – the best-seller of 2022 – finished 2023 in second place, but it’s still hot on the heels of the Puma and the Sportage at the start of 2024.

The British-built crossover continues to appeal to buyers here through its excellent practicality. Its appeal has no doubt been bolstered by the addition of electrified powertrains for its third generation.

Read our Nissan Qashqai review

3. Kia Sportage - 13,632 units

The Kia Sportage had a good year in 2023, finishing fourth in the UK sales charts. And it has started 2024 strongly, hovering near the top of the table.

Consistency is key for this crossover, which entered its fifth generation at the tail end of 2022, sporting an eye-catching design, on-trend powertrains and strong value for money.

Read our Kia Sportage review

4. Nissan Juke - 11,206 units

The Nissan Juke remains a very popular car among UK buyers, finishing 2023 in eighth place. The crossover went on sale with a brand-new design in 2020, then a facelift arrived in the middle of last year, along with hybrid power for the first time.

Read our Nissan Juke review

5. Audi A3 - 10,493 units

The Audi A3 is one of just four cars on this list that isn't an SUV, and it even outsells its Volkswagen Golf sibling nowadays, as it did in 2023.

It's certainly worthy of its spot in the top 10, offering a comfortable ride and good body control, plus a plush, roomy interior. The fact that it's also substantially cheaper than the rival Mercedes-Benz A-Class also helps its case.

Read our Audi A3 Sportback review

6. BMW 1 Series - 10,406

The BMW 1 Series has been on sale in its current form since 2019, but it’s still a popular choice for those who want a classy hatchback with a smart interior and frugal powertrains.

No BMW finished in the top 10 last year, but could the 1 Series change that this year? The hatchback starts at £28,740 and offers a choice of petrol and diesel engines, with a model range topped by the M-tuned M135i xDrive.

Read our BMW 1 Series review

7. Volkswagen Golf - 10,290 units

The Volkswagen Golf isn’t quite as popular as it once was, but it’s still a top pick for drivers on the hunt for a good all-round family hatchback.

The more premium Audi A3 was slightly more popular in 2023, but the Golf is likely to pick up a significant boost this year with the arrival of a facelift, a more powerful GTI and more rangey plug-in hybrid models.

Read our Volkswagen Golf review

8. Mini 3dr/5dr – 10,049 units

Despite its age, the Mini hatchback continues to be one of the UK’s most popular cars. Last year, it finished ahead of key rivals including the Volkswagen Polo and Toyota Yaris.

With a versatile line-up of petrol, electric and Cooper performance variants, the Mini can always be relied on for drivability and alluring looks. A hotly anticipated new model will arrive soon.

Read our Mini review

9. MG HS - 10,028 units

This Chinese crossover offers class-leading value for money, and it received a facelift last year, putting it in line for even more mainstream success in 2024.

Available with a petrol engine or as a more frugal plug-in hybrid, the MG HS also comes with a good level of equipment as standard, including a 10.1in touchscreen, a 360deg parking camera and smartphone mirroring.

Read our MG HS review

10. Volkswagen T-Roc - 8,934 units

The T-Roc is a top for drivers on the hunt for a good all-round family car.

Available with a selection of petrol engines, a new version of the T-Roc will arrive soon as the brand’s final internal combustion car, before it moves to EV-only.

Read our Volkswagen T-Roc review

]]>