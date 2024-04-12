Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals: Get the foldable for free

While there are a lot of great foldable flip phones that you can grab, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the best folding phones on the market right now. It has excellent performance, some of the best cameras on any Samsung device, and the overall build quality makes it feel luxurious. Of course, all this quality comes at quite a premium, and with a device that can cost over $1,000, depending on which model you want to grab, you’ll want to snag a deal on it. That’s why we’ve gone out and found some of our favorite deals out there, either as a direct discount or through trade-in deals for both locked and unlocked models of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Samsung

Go directly to the source by buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung, and you can get up to $600 instant trade-in credit. It depends on what phone you’re trading in but it’s useful if you prefer to go direct.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Amazon

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a great instant discount with the phone available for a one-off fee of $900 so you save $100 off the regular price of $1,000. If you don’t want to worry about monthly fees, this is a good way of getting it at a better price than usual.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at $100 off the unlocked model, bringing it down to $900. However, if you decide to sign up for it via Verizon, you can get it for $28 a month for 36 months with a trade-in deal, meaning you could save up to $1,000 on the price of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Verizon

At Verizon, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available for $28 per month or you can buy it outright for $1,000. The latter is a fairly mediocre deal but Verizon does offer up to $1,000 trade-in depending on the phone you want to exchange so it could work out as free.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at T-Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available at T-Mobile from $42 per month for 24 months. However, depending on your trade-in, you can save up to $1,000 off via 24 monthly bill credits with the phone potentially free when signing up for the Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Xfinity Mobile

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Xfinity Mobile and you’ll pay $25 a month for doing so which gives you $400 off the price of the phone, although it does require a new line. Trade something in, however, and you can get up to $830 off your purchase.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

Considered to be the “best foldable of its kind”, it’s safe to say you should strongly consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It’s a refinement of an already great concept. Its 6.2-inch cover screen and 7.5-inch inner screen both look great, and the convenience of folding things out is great for your pocket and your productivity levels.

It also still has a great set of cameras with a 50MP main camera, 12MP wide-angle camera, and 10MP telephoto lens too. Performance is strong too. Essentially, if you’re looking for one of the best Android phones but want something a little different from the format we’re all used to by now, you’ll love the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It stands out among the rest.