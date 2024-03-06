Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals: How to get the phone for free

Despite the recent release of the Samsung S24 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra remains a powerhouse smartphone worth considering. Right now is also one of the best times to buy a new Galaxy S23 Ultra, as it becoming a generation older has ushered in some really impressive Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals. You’ll find these deals scattered across all kinds of retailers, so we’ve done the heavy lifting of organizing all of them in one place. The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals include some massive savings through sales and trade-in credits, so keep reading for more details on which retail outlet may net you the most savings on a new Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals at Amazon

Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Amazon is offering a 14% discount on the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, bringing the price from $1,380 to $1,199. That’s a savings of nearly $200 to get the new phone. This version of the phone is unlocked for all carriers, so you have the freedom to use whatever plan you choose with it.

BUY NOW

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals at Samsung

Samsung

Samsung gives you the chance to buy the phone through one of various carriers or get an unlocked phone. While each carrier has their own offer structures, the unlocked version will give you up to $525 in instant trade-in credit if you’re willing to give up your old phone. You can also get $100 in savings with the Samsung Offers Program membership. That’s a total of up to $625 in savings. It’s also important to note that if you want the terabyte storage option, the Samsung store is — at the time of this writing — basically the only place you can get it. It sells for $1,620, or $995 if you qualify for maximum savings.

BUY NOW

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals at Best Buy

Best Buy

Best Buy has a variety of deals going on for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra depending on what carrier you want to go with, or if you want to go with an unlocked phone. Should you choose to set your phone up with Verizon or AT&T, you’ll find the phone priced at $400 off its regular price right now. That savings will be in addition to any trade-in credit you may get as well. If you’re looking to buy an unlocked version of the phone, it’s currently marked down $100 in addition to any trade-in credits you may get. There are a lot of different combinations of the S23 Ultra that can add up to some hefty savings at Best Buy, so it’s worth playing around with to find a price that’s right for you.

BUY NOW

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals at Walmart

Walmart

At Walmart you can get a refurbished, fully unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $949. That’s a savings of $251 from the $1,200 price the phone would typically sit at. As of the moment of this writing, the deal is limited to the 256GB version of the phone, but five colors are being offered.

BUY NOW

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals at T-Mobile

Ken Wolter / 123rf

Prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at T-Mobile are some of the best you’ll find, though the deals you’ll find there are mostly reserved for new customers and current customers willing to add a new line. If this includes you, however, you’re in for some potential huge savings. You’ll need to look around and figure out which T-Mobile plan is right for you, but there’s upwards of $1,000 in savings available when you add a line on the Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans, as well as up to $500 in trade-in credits.

Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals at Back Market

.

Back Market has a wide variety of refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals. The lowest we’re finding is just $870 for a 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in excellent condition. That saves you $330 off of the phone’s standard $1,200 price. You can also get up to $990 in trade-in credits, potentially gaining you the new Samsung phone for free.

BUY NOW

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Tushar Mehta/Digital Trends / .

Though the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was recently released, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is still one of the newest Android phones, coming out in the first quarter of 2023. As a result it is quite sought after, but also had enough age on it to where we can start getting good deals, trade offers, and refurbished models on the market. Additionally, we can get a good idea of how the phone is faring in the long run. For example, one of our phone loving writers told us recently that they’re still using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for photography, even though the phone isn’t their main phone of the day. The camera takes truly great wildlife photography and includes features like a 100X Space Zoom and 200MP wide rear lens.

With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get a 6.8-inch 3088 x 1440p AMOLED screen. Internally, you can get 256GB, 512GB, or a terabyte of storage. You’ll also get the S Pen, which allows you to write and tap on the phone. Additionally, you can tap the S Pen itself to trigger your camera, reducing thumb fatigue and hand awkwardness during selfies.

Our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review highlighted more features and aspects of the phone than can fit here (go read it!) but some features stood out more than others. For example, the long commitment to updates of both OS and security (four and five years, respectively) means that getting this phone now with leave you set for many years to come. The phone’s power, too, was praised. You can shoot 8K video, play intense games, and use power hungry apps without issue. While getting the optimum charge on the phone was admittedly a tad confusing, once fully charged it is a beast, capable of lasting over two days with moderate use. Ultimately, our reviewer called it one of the best phones of 2023.