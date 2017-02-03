The best rugged case for Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL

If you own a Google Pixel or a Pixel XL smartphone, there’s really only two acceptable ways to protect it. You can get a clear case like the ones we showed you on Thursday and guard your precious flagship phone from scratches and short drops, or you can get a rugged case. If you’re accident prone and you drop your phone a lot, we would obviously suggest the latter option. Of course these days, getting a rugged smartphone case doesn’t have to mean a massive bulky Otterbox. Check out the Spigen Rugged Armor Google Pixel Case and the Spigen Rugged Armor Google Pixel XL Case, which will protect your Google phone without adding an insane amount of bulk.

Some highlights from the product page:

New look features glossy, carbon fiber textures for the premium look

Exact fit ensures protection and shock-absorption all around

Flexible TPU layer keeps itself fingerprint-resistant with hassle-free application

Mil-Grade protection with Air Cushion Technology for all corners

Google Pixel Case Compatible with Google Pixel or Pixel XL (2016)

Spigen Rugged Armor Google Pixel Case with Resilient Shock Absorption and Carbon Fiber Design f…: $10.99

Spigen Rugged Armor Google Pixel XL Case with Resilient Shock Absorption and Carbon Fiber Desig…: $11.99



