Best RAM deals: Discounted 16GB and 32GB from Corsair, Crucial

While a lot of focus tends to be put on things like the GPU and CPU, the truth is that the RAM is also quite important for performance, especially if you want to have a smooth day-to-day experience where opening several tabs doesn’t crash everything. Of course, if you aren’t very sure what sort of RAM to get, then it’s worth checking out our guide on how to choose the best RAM for your PC as well as our guide on knowing how much RAM you need for a laptop, gaming PC, or tablet, both of which will give you a good sense of how much you should be spending.

To that end, if you’re thinking of upgrading, we’ve collected some of our favorite RAM deals below, both for DDR4 and DDR5, so you can pick the RAM that best fits your needs. If this is part of a gaming rig upgrade, check out other gaming PC deals such as SSD deals and GPU deals.

Corsair VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) — $56, was $65

Corsair

While this Corsair Vengeance RAM is of the older DDR4 variety, it’s going for a pretty excellent price, especially if you want to snazz up the internals of your PC, given that it has quite a bit of visible RGB. In terms of speeds, its not incredibly fast at 3200MHz CL16, but at least it does support Intel XMP, so you don’t have to sit and optimize the RAM yourself if you don’t want to. It also integrates with Corair’s iCube software, so you can control the RGB for the RAM and any other Corsair device from one app, and synchronize everything, which is pretty neat.

Crucial Pro RAM 32GB DDR4 (2x16GB) — $59, was $95

Crucial

If you are the sort of person who does a lot of CAD work or programming and you need a ton of RAM, then this kit from Crucial is perfect, as it nets you a whopping 32GB of RAM. Granted, it’s also the older DDR4 standard, but most people are likely still on that, so that’s not too bad. It supports Intel XMP so you don’t have to overclock it yourself, and the 3200 MT/s speed isn’t too bad for the price tag. Even better, because it doesn’t have any RGB, it’s a great option for those who want a more minimalist and muted look to their PCs.

TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) — $70, was $100

Teamgroup

Of course, if you do prefer to have some heavy-duty RGB in your desktop, then these T-Force Delta 16GB sticks are great, and this deal nets you two of them for a total of 32GBs. They’re also a bit faster than previous options on the list, sitting at a 3,600 Mhz speed, and while that’s not a significant amount bigger, it’s still a nice little extra amount to have. Also, it does support XMP 2.0 for quick optimization, which is really the minimum we’d expect starting at this price point.

Corsair VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) — $83, was $100

Corsair

Another similar option is this set of Corsair DDR4 RAM, which it is a good alternative if you’re already running a bunch of Corsair peripherals and want to synchronize the RGB across devices. It has a 3,600 Mhz speed, so it’s pretty fast, and it also supports Intel XMP 2.0, so you don’t have to worry about optimization, just be sure to set that up in the BIOS.

CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) — $100, was $115

The last option on the list is our only DDR5 RAM option. Before purchasing it, it’s important to make sure your motherboard can handle DDR5, especially since older DDR4 motherboards are not compatible with it. It may be a bit pricey, but you get a whopping 32GB of RAM with this deal, plus it runs at the much faster 5600 MHz speeds, which is a benefit of the new RAM standard. It also comes with the newer Intel XMP 3.0 for easier optimization and overclocking, and while it doesn’t have any RGB, it can still interface with Corsair’s iCube, so you can see the real-time frequency and things of that nature.

