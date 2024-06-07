Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect in 2024

Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2024 will be in July, giving you the chance at discounts on all kinds of Apple devices. Every shopper knows that Apple’s products don’t come cheap, which is why we expect a lot of demand for Prime Day Apple deals — just like every year. If you’re thinking about taking advantage of Prime Day deals to buy a new iPhone, iPad, AirPods, MacBook, or any other Apple device, you need to be well-equipped with the information that we’re going to reveal below.

We’re still now sure exactly when in July Amazon will launch Prime Day, but what we do know is that you don’t have to wait for the shopping event if you need to buy a new Apple device right now. We’ve rounded up our favorite Apple deals that are currently available, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these offers.

When do the Prime Day Apple deals start?

Amazon has not yet revealed the exact date of Prime Day 2024, but whenever that is, y0u can be sure that there will be early sales from Amazon. Other retailers will also try to draw shoppers’ attention’ with discounts of their own. As soon as there’s an official announcement, we’ll let you know, so you’re going to want to place a bookmark on this page. We’ll also be highlighting the best Prime Day Apple deals here, which is another reason why you’d want to return to this page.

Is Prime Day a good time to buy Apple products?

Prime Day Apple deals will give you the best chances at scoring fantastic prices on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday. You should know that it’s not just Amazon where you can get these offers, as retailers like Best Buy and Walmart will be slashing the prices of Apple products as well. If you’ve already got an eye on an Apple product, it will be worth it to wait until next month before making your purchase as there could be a huge discount in store for you.

How to choose Apple products on Prime Day 2024

While it would be pretty clear what Apple product you want to buy — get an iPhone if you want a new smartphone, an iPad if you want a new tablet, or a MacBook if you want a new laptop — most of the time that you’ll spend on making your choice on what to purchase will stem from browsing through all the models that are available for each device. Of course, if you can afford the newest model for the Apple device that you want to buy, you should go for it in order to grab hold of the latest features. However, if budget doesn’t permit, it’s not a huge loss if you need to go back a generation or two, especially since they’ll still be supported by Apple’s updates for their operating system.

Apple devices usually end up in our best-of lists, such as the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max in the best smartphones, the 2022 Apple iPad Air in the best tablets, and the Apple MacBook Air M3 in the best laptops. Their quality won’t be a problem, so what you should be looking for is whether they come with a warranty for your peace of mind. You should also be extra careful that you don’t end up buying a refurbished device when you want to get a brand new one. There’s nothing wrong with going for a refurbished Apple product if you want it at a lower price, but if the prices aren’t that different, you might as well buy a brand new device.

Another thing that you should consider is whether you have the appropriate accessories for the Apple device that you’re planning to buy. Apple has dropped the Lightning port in favor of a USB-C port in its most recent releases, so you may have to make an investment in new cables. Additionally, some accessories such as the Apple Pencil Pro will only work with certain models of the iPad, so if you already own the writing and drawing device, you should make sure that it will be compatible with the iPad that you buy.