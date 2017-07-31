The best photo editing apps for mobile phones

There are dozens of photo editing apps to choose from to make your images look Instagram-perfect - here’s a look at some of the best.

Snapseed

If you're particularly keen on photo editing on mobile, then Google owned Snapseed is one of the best places to start.

The app allows a range of customisation options that aren't available on Instagram, while also giving more advanced photo tuning options. There are eleven different tools, including text overlay, and also thirteen different filters.

Adobe Photoshop Express

Adobe Photoshop Express allows for easy on-the-go editing on your mobile device.

You can upload photos straight from your device, Google Photos or Dropbox and then share them instantaneously on social media.

Prisma

Ever wanted to turn your photos into paintings or drawings? Prisma allows you to do exactly that, with a very wide range of filter options. You could turn a cityscape into a Mondrian painting, or make your snap of the countryside look like the work of an early Impressionist.

You'll need an Internet connection to make the powerful filters work over your photos, but the results can be stunning.

Manual

1.1 has been approved! You should get the update in the next few hrs. You're gonna fall in love all over again. pic.twitter.com/YdkX7RhHKP — Manual for iPhone (@shootmanual) December 4, 2014

Manual is the perfect app for amateur photographers who are keen to experiment with more advanced photography techniques.

It gives users “full control” over their image, allowing them to manually switch between settings to find the perfect exposure instead of relying on an automatic setting.

“If you're a photographer tired of trying to tap your way to the exposure you want, then this is the app for you,” its creators say.

It gives you full independent control of the shutter speed, ISO, white balance, focus and exposure compensation.

Giphy Cam

Cry no longer... I now have a few of my own @giphy gifs ;). Check em out & get giphy with it. #dadjokes �� https://t.co/RouXEE9XAIpic.twitter.com/3Vw6SakBuX — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 15, 2017

Giphy Cam makes recording your very own creative GIFs extremely easy. All you need to do is to press and hold the red button to record a GIF, you can then add colourful filters and special effects.

Alternatively, you can import anything from your Camera Roll.

Users can then text, save and also share their creations with friends on social media.

Instant: The Polaroid Instant Camera

Turn your photos into instant Polaroids with this fun app.

All you need to do is select or shoot a photo and then apply a filter or Polaroid frame of your choice. You can also add text and share it with friends.

