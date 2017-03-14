The best mesh Wi-Fi system on the planet is discounted right now on Amazon

Mesh Wi-Fi systems are the hottest trend in home networking right now, but not all mesh systems are created equal. Some companies are just looking to capitalize on the trend by putting out systems that are nothing more than a normal wireless router and some basic Wi-Fi range extenders. Others, like the AmpliFi HD Home Wi-Fi System, are intelligent next-generation wireless solutions that provide unparalleled range and adapt dynamically to ensure you’re getting the fastest speeds possible. We recently named the AmpliFi HD Home Wi-Fi System the best mesh Wi-Fi system in the world, and it’s on sale at a discount right now on Amazon.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Wi-Fi Mesh Technology for Complete Home Coverage

Plug and Play High-Density Mesh Points to Eliminate Dead Spots

Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi System Delivers Up to 5.25 Gbps Aggregate Speed

Convenient Smart-Touch Display for Real-Time Status

Easy Setup and Powerful Wi-Fi Management using the AmpliFi App

Secure WPA2-PSK AES/TKIP Wi-Fi Encryption; (5) Gigabit Ethernet Ports (1 WAN and 4 LAN)

System Includes: AmpliFi Router HD, (2) AmpliFi Mesh Points HD, Ethernet Cable, Power Adapter, Quick Start Guide

AmpliFi HD (High-Density) Home Wi-Fi System: $325.75

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com