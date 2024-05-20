Best Memorial Day gaming PC deals: get a gaming PC for just $880
Building a PC from scratch can be quite daunting, especially if you don’t have a lot of time or tech-savvy to deal with the complexity of picking parts and putting them together. Gaming PCs can be even more complicated, so going for a pre-made gaming PC makes a lot of sense. While it is true you can save a little extra by putting parts together yourself, these early Memorial Day deals can save you quite a bit of money and may even exceed the savings you would have gotten by doing it yourself. Of course, if you don’t quite find what you’re looking for here, you can check some of these other great gaming PC deals too.
Best Gaming PC (Intel) Memorial Day Deals
Intel is probably one of the most well-known CPU brands, and there are actually quite a lot of options out there when it comes to variety in specs. So, whether you’re looking for a more budget-oriented build for playing simple and older games, or want something super high-end, you’ll find something here.
iBUYPOWER TraceMesh Gaming Desktop with RTX 3060 — $1,000, was $1,100
ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop with RTX 3060 Ti — $1,485, was $1,650
iBUYPOWER Y40 Gaming Desktop with RTX 4070 Super — $1,725, was $1850
MSI Aegis RS Gaming Desktopwith RTX 4070 Ti — $2,070, was $2,300
Alienware Aurora R16 Desktop with RTX 4080 — $2,898, was $3,050
CLX HORUS Gaming Desktop with RTX 4080 Super — $3,170, $3,750
CORSAIR VENGEANCE i7500 with RTX 4090 — $3,900, was $4,000
Best Gaming PC (AMD) Memorial Day Deals
While AMD isn’t as popular, it does tend to be cheaper for the same processing power as you’d find with an Intel-bassed gaming PC. Not only that, but you’re more likely to find systems that comes with an AMD Radeon GPU, rather than the NVIDIA GPU you might be used to seeing, which also helps bring the price down for similar performance.
iBUYPOWER Scale Gaming Desktop with RTX 4060 —
CLX SET Gaming Desktop with Radeon RX 6600 — $1,070, was $1,200
CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming Desktop with RTX 4060 Ti — $1,150, was $1,300
iBUYPOWER SlateMesh Gaming Desktop — RTX 4070 $1,600, was $1,750
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop with RTX 4070 Ti$1,700, was $2,000
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop with RX 7900 XTX — $2,280, was $2,850
MSI Aegis ZS2 Gaming Desktop with RTX 4080 Super — $2,400, was $2,600
CLX SET Gaming Desktop with RTX 4090 — $4,300, was $4,590