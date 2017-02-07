This is our best look yet at the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus

All-screen designs, smaller bezels, no physical buttons, and curved displays… these are some of the things we expect from Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones this spring. The phones might be teased at MWC in late February, with Samsung expected to officially unveil the handsets a month later in late March. In the meantime, we’ve seen a barrage of leaks and renders featuring the unannounced handsets in support of the rumored design features mentioned above. The following video, however, offers us our best look yet at the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.





Published by MySmartPrice and @OnLeaks, the clip below offers us a 360-degree look at the upcoming Galaxy S8 phones. The design is supposedly based on factory CADs obtained by the leaker.

#Samsung #GalaxyS8 vs #GalaxyS8Plus 360° video + dimensions, based on factory CADs, on behalf of @GearIndia… https://t.co/rfTQ4arsRp pic.twitter.com/3ujjJu5Syt — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) February 7, 2017





The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will have 5.7-inch and 6.2-inch displays, respectively, featuring a glass-and-metal sandwich design just like the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7 series phones.

I guess this is our closest look at what #Samsung #GalaxyS8 might look like… Dat Damn Sexy Beast!… 😏 pic.twitter.com/v6m4fsovlz — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) February 7, 2017





The fingerprint sensor is placed on the back of the handset, flanking the slightly protruding camera. Interestingly, the report indicates that, contrary to some rumors, the Galaxy S8 Plus will not actually have a dual camera system like the one found on its main rival, the iPhone 7 Plus.

galaxy-s8-s8-plus-renders-onleaks-1 More

galaxy-s8-s8-plus-renders-onleaks-2 More

Other notable features include a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom next to a USB-C port, and an iris scanner. The additional hardware button that will reportedly invoke the Bixby virtual assistant on the Galaxy S8 isn’t featured in these designs, and neither is the SIM/microSD slot location.

